Alaska avalanche kills skier on tallest mountain in North America

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska – A 29-year-old skier from Washington was killed after being caught in an avalanche on Mt. McKinley in Alaska.

The National Park Service said Nicholas Vizzini died Monday after being caught in a soft slab avalanche along the West Buttress Route.

Vizzini and his climbing partner, a snowboarder, were descending the slope when they triggered the avalanche, park rangers said. Two mountaineering rangers on an acclimatization climb spotted the partner on the surface of the avalanche debris and were able to respond within minutes.

A beacon search was initiated to pinpoint Vizzini's exact location for probing and shoveling. However, during the search, he was visually located and found to be mostly buried in the debris.

Rangers immediately began digging through the snow to establish an airway. CPR was also initiated but discontinued after 40 minutes due to traumatic injuries and no pulse, according to the NPS.

"Following recovery, rangers transported Vizzini's body to Talkeetna, where it was transferred to the state medical examiner," officials said.

Vizzini's climbing partner was later flown off the mountain.

The tragic incident marks the second fatality on Mt. McKinley this climbing season. Just days earlier, 41-year-old Alex Chiu of Seattle, Washington, died after a 3,000-foot fall from the West Buttress climbing route onto the Peters Glacier.

Historically, Mt. McKinley has seen approximately 13 avalanche-related deaths and over 130 total deaths recorded within the park's history.

There are currently 500 climbers on the mountain, with the climbing season typically running from early May to early July.