Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Alaska avalanche kills skier on tallest mountain in North America

The National Park Service said 29-year-old Nicholas Vizzini died Monday after being caught in a soft slab avalanche along the West Buttress Route.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline.

Avalanches explained: what to know and how to stay safe

An avalanche is a rapid flow of snow down a mountain, hill or any steep incline.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska – A 29-year-old skier from Washington was killed after being caught in an avalanche on Mt. McKinley in Alaska.

The National Park Service said Nicholas Vizzini died Monday after being caught in a soft slab avalanche along the West Buttress Route.

Vizzini and his climbing partner, a snowboarder, were descending the slope when they triggered the avalanche, park rangers said. Two mountaineering rangers on an acclimatization climb spotted the partner on the surface of the avalanche debris and were able to respond within minutes.

A beacon search was initiated to pinpoint Vizzini's exact location for probing and shoveling. However, during the search, he was visually located and found to be mostly buried in the debris.

Rescue Gully on Mt. McKinley where the avalanche took place on June 10, 2025.

Rescue Gully on Mt. McKinley where the avalanche took place on June 10, 2025.

(NPS)

Rangers immediately began digging through the snow to establish an airway. CPR was also initiated but discontinued after 40 minutes due to traumatic injuries and no pulse, according to the NPS.

"Following recovery, rangers transported Vizzini's body to Talkeetna, where it was transferred to the state medical examiner," officials said. 

Vizzini's climbing partner was later flown off the mountain.

DENALI NATIONAL PARK, ALASKA - MAY 14: Mount McKinley appears above a fog layer in the early morning hours of May 14, 2025 in Denali National Park, Alaska. According to the National Park Service, the summit elevation of Mt. McKinley is 20,310 feet above sea level, making it the highest mountain peak in North America. This photo was taken 69 miles from the South Peak (left, tallest peak) of McKinley.

FILE – Mount McKinley appears above a fog layer in the early morning hours of May 14, 2025, in Denali National Park, Alaska.

(Lance King / Getty Images)

The tragic incident marks the second fatality on Mt. McKinley this climbing season. Just days earlier, 41-year-old Alex Chiu of Seattle, Washington, died after a 3,000-foot fall from the West Buttress climbing route onto the Peters Glacier.

Historically, Mt. McKinley has seen approximately 13 avalanche-related deaths and over 130 total deaths recorded within the park's history. 

There are currently 500 climbers on the mountain, with the climbing season typically running from early May to early July.

FOX Nation's Abby Hornacek shares inside look on how to explore some the country's vast wilderness.

See how to explore the country's vast National Parks

FOX Nation's Abby Hornacek shares inside look on how to explore some the country's vast wilderness.

Tags
Loading...