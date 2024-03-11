Woman survives after being buried by avalanche in Canada for about 20 minutes

MT. SEYMOUR, British Columbia – In an amazing story of survival, a climber in Canada was buried upside down by an avalanche for several minutes and lived.

According to North Shore Rescue, a couple were snowshoeing in the backcountry of the face of a mountain peak near Vancouver on Saturday. An avalanche knocked the man off his feet and partially buried him. He was able to dig himself out by hand.

He frantically searched for his companion but found no trace. He called 911.

Officials issued a "Code Alpha."

"Avalanche with burial," rescuers explained on social media. "This is our highest priority call, bar none."

DANGERS OF AVALANCHES, AND HOW TO STAY SAFE ON THE SLOPES

They scrambled a search and rescue team, two emergency doctors, a helicopter rescue team, two avalanche forecasters and an avalanche dog team from the nearby Whistler Resort. The weather was not on their side, with heavy snow and low visibility keeping the helicopter grounded.

A search and rescue manager explained the perilous situation to the climber, who dug himself out. The rescuer instructed the man to search through the avalanche debris while the other rescuers tracked in on foot and ski. Unfortunately, the pair had no avalanche rescue gear or training.

"He was able to locate a snowshoe poking out of the snowpack," rescuers said.

He started digging with his hands and found she had been buried upside down. He was able to free her but estimated that she had been buried for 15-20 minutes or more.

"A successful rescue after a 15-20+ minute burial is increasingly doubtful," said North Shore Rescue.

TENSE VIDEO SHOWS MASSIVE AVALANCHE SLIDING DOWN UTAH MOUNTAIN, ENVELOPING SKIERS IN SNOW CLOUD

The "high/very high" avalanche rating for the day also slowed rescuers down as they carefully skied out.

"'High' means ‘very dangerous avalanche conditions’ and ‘travel in avalanche terrain not recommended,’" wrote the North Shore Rescue. "'Natural avalanches likely; human triggered avalanches very likely.'"

She did not stir as the man was digging and calling to her. But when he uncovered her face, she slowly responded.

When the emergency physician arrived with the search and rescue team, the woman was blue from lack of oxygen and "quite hypothermic." They immediately provided medical care and warmth.

WATCH: COLORADO SKI PATROL BLOWS UP SIDE OF MOUNTAIN TO PREVENT AVALANCHES

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

"We cannot state strongly enough how lucky they were that the first individual was able to spot the 2nd and dig her out," said rescuers. "Had this not happened, we would be looking at a very different result."

Another team brought a rescue sled. Once she was stable enough, crews loaded her on the sled and started the slow trek off the mountain.

BURIED ALIVE BY AN AVALANCHE: HOW DOGS COME TO THE RESCUE

North Shore Rescue emphasized that skiers, hikers and climbers should think about letting the snowpack settle for a few days after heavy snow. They also said everyone should carry a beacon, probe and shovel in an emergency pack.

"If you get into an incident in the backcountry, it is your group members you will have to count on to find and get you out - by the time rescue crews reach you, it could very well be too late," rescuers wrote.