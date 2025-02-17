2 climbers caught in avalanche while ice climbing in New Hampshire

FRANCONIA, N.H. – Two climbers involved in an avalanche Sunday at Franconia State Park in New Hampshire requested assistance from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

The two climbers, male and female, were identified as Vincent Lapointe and Zephi Friel.

They both began the climb up the Black Dike, a famous ice climbing route in New Hampshire, around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Once both climbers made progress and reached the base of the climbing route, the snow below them gave out, causing an avalanche.

Lapointe slid for around 300 feet before finally coming to a halt and was partially buried by the snow. Lapointe had suffered serious injuries during the fall.

Friel was uninjured and able to dial 911 for assistance.

Luckily, she was able to locate Lapointe waving her down from the bottom of the fall. Friel made her way to her companion and helped dig him out of the snow.

Once freed from the snow, they made their way down the trail.

They were met by members of the volunteer Pemi Search and Rescue Team, who arrived at the scene via snowmachine.

The climbers were given a ride back to base camp at the Lafayette Campground parking lot, where emergency medical services teams waited to evaluate the injuries.

Despite suffering unknown injuries, Lapointe refused medical assistance and chose to be driven by Friel to the nearest hospital.