Must watch: Stranded French bulldog rescued from river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It took the efforts of police officers and fishermen to rescue a French bulldog in distress. Calls came in to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) on Thursday, Dec. 11 regarding a dog in distress along the Ribault River.

When JSO District 6 Officers Moran and Duggar arrived, they spotted the Frenchie stranded on an island in the river. The dog was cold, wet and unable to get back on his own.

The two officers waved down two nearby fishermen on a boat and asked for their assistance. The fishermen used their boat to reach the dog on the island and brought him back to safety.

Officers Moran and Duggar brought the rescued pup to Animal Care & Protective Services where it was discovered that he did not have a microchip. However, he did get the new name ‘Porky.'

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Porky is living his best life and already has a loving new family waiting for him.

"Huge thanks to those fishermen who were in the right place at the right time, our officers, and our friends at ACPS for turning a bad situation into a happy ending," the office stated.