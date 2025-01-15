Watch: Massachusetts man rescued from frozen lake after falling through ice to save dog

WELLESLEY, Mass.– A dog and its owner had to be rescued after they both fell into a freezing lake in Massachusetts on Sunday.

A witness called 911 to report a dog fell through ice on a lake in Wellesley, the local police department said.

Police said a short time later, another 911 call reported the dog's owner had tried to rescue the dog, but had fallen through the ice as well and couldn't get out.

Drone video from the police department showed firefighters crawling out onto the ice in cold water survival suits to pull the man out of the water.

The man was clinging to a canoe as a firefighter reached him. The firefighter helped the man get over to thicker, more stable ice, as another firefighter shimmied over to help.

Together, the firefighter in the water behind the man, and the firefighter in front of the man on the ice, work to pull the man out.

The firefighters get the man over to waist-deep water, where he then walks out to shore.

Police said the man was in the water for 12-15 minutes.

While the man was assessed and treated by paramedics, the firefighters got back into the water to save the man's dog, Tommy.

Drone video showed the dog had become trapped deeper into the lake and was barking from the water. Police said the ice near the dog was extremely thin.

Firefighters once again crawled back out over the ice and into the frigid waters to save the pup. As they got closer, Tommy tried to climb out of the water on his own.

Once the firefighter reached the dog, he swam back holding it in his arms. When they reached thicker ice, the pair were pulled back toward shore by cables.

Police said one of the Wellesley police officers took Tommy to an emergency vet, where the dog was treated for hypothermia.

The dog is expected to recover.

After being treated on scene, the man was taken to a local hospital.