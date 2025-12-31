See it: A piece of cheese proves vital for the rescue of a dog on a frozen lake in New York

REMSEN, NY - Rescue teams in Upstate New York jumped into action when they were notified of a young dog trapped in a frozen lake — but it took a special ingredient to get him out.

Just as meteorological winter began, rescuers were called to a frozen lake in Upstate New York.

On Dec. 3, first responders from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding a young Great Pyrenees named Archie who was trapped in the middle of a pond in Remsen, New York.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said a flood incident response team and a swift-water rescue team were dispatched to assist in the rescue.

Members of the Barneveld Fire Department, along with the Holland Patent Hose Company, reached the trapped dog by breaking the ice with a boat and webbing, officials said.

The first attempts to secure Archie were unsuccessful, forcing first responders to resort to an unorthodox method.

Rescuers used a piece of sharp cheddar cheese to help lure Archie out of the freezing water, and after a few attempts, it proved successful.

Thankfully, it does help that Great Pyrenees dog breeds do exceptionally well in cold temperatures.

It's unknown how Archie is doing, but first responders were able to successfully remove the furry friend safe and sound.