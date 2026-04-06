2 rescued in multiagency effort after fishing boat slammed aground by waves in Massachusetts

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two people had to be rescued from a fishing boat that slammed into the rocks near Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday night.

The Gloucester Police Department said the Fire Department, Harbormaster and Coast Guard responded when a 40-foot fishing boat ran aground off Atlantic Road around 7:30 p.m. ET.

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The Coast Guard was unable to initially pull the vessel off the rocks.

While the crew was not in immediate danger, police were concerned about the powerful waves battering the boat.

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"Approximately 2- to 4-foot seas were battering the boat, pushing it against the rocks, and causing increasingly severe damage to the hull, so first responders decided to evacuate the two crew members from the boat for their safety," police said.

Firefighters, police and the harbormaster were able to throw rescue lines to the two crew members and help them onto dry land unharmed amid rough seas.