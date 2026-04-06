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2 rescued in multiagency effort after fishing boat slammed aground by waves in Massachusetts

While the crew was not in immediate danger, police were concerned about the powerful waves battering the boat.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Don't put away the winter coat just yet. A sharp cold front is crashing through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, dropping temperatures below freezing and triggering light snowfall. Parts of Upstate NY are already seeing flakes, while frost and freeze alerts have been issued for the start of the growing season. Latest: 02:40

Northeast faces sub-freezing temperatures and light Snow as winter surges back

Don't put away the winter coat just yet. A sharp cold front is crashing through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, dropping temperatures below freezing and triggering light snowfall. Parts of Upstate NY are already seeing flakes, while frost and freeze alerts have been issued for the start of the growing season. Latest:

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two people had to be rescued from a fishing boat that slammed into the rocks near Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday night.

The Gloucester Police Department said the Fire Department, Harbormaster and Coast Guard responded when a 40-foot fishing boat ran aground off Atlantic Road around 7:30 p.m. ET.

COLD FRONT TRIGGERS WINTER’S RETURN WITH POSSIBLE SNOW ACROSS MAJOR NORTHEAST CITIES AFTER NEAR-RECORD WARMTH

  • Multiagency rescue effort after fishing boat runs aground in Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday.
    Image 1 of 2

    Multiagency rescue effort after fishing boat runs aground in Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday. (Gloucester Fire Department)

  • Multiagency rescue effort after fishing boat runs aground in Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday.
    Image 2 of 2

    Multiagency rescue effort after fishing boat runs aground in Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday. (Gloucester Fire Department)

The Coast Guard was unable to initially pull the vessel off the rocks.

While the crew was not in immediate danger, police were concerned about the powerful waves battering the boat.

CREWS RESCUE HIKER THAT WAS CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER BEING STUNG BY BEES OVER 100 TIMES IN ARIZONA

"Approximately 2- to 4-foot seas were battering the boat, pushing it against the rocks, and causing increasingly severe damage to the hull, so first responders decided to evacuate the two crew members from the boat for their safety," police said.

Multiagency rescue effort after fishing boat runs aground in Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday.

Multiagency rescue effort after fishing boat runs aground in Gloucester, Massachusetts Saturday.

(Gloucester Fire Department / FOX Weather)

Firefighters, police and the harbormaster were able to throw rescue lines to the two crew members and help them onto dry land unharmed amid rough seas.

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