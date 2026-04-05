Crews rescue hiker that was critically injured after being stung by bees over 100 times in Arizona

PHOENIX, Arizona — A hiker is on the road to recovery after being stung by bees more than 100 times on a mountain in Arizona, fire officials said.

The Phoenix Fire Department said they responded to Lookout Mountain around 10 a.m. on Saturday after getting a report of a hiker that was stung multiple times by bees near the summit.

Responding crews located a man who reported over 100 stings and was unable to continue his descent from the mountain.

Firefighters conducted a hoist operation with a helicopter, called Firebird 10, to rescue the man and bring him to safety.

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Officials said the hiker was transported to a nearby hospital by an awaiting ambulance at the trailhead, and he remains in critical condition.

Bees are very common on Lookout Mountain, and they are frequently encountered by hikers. Almost 100% of wild bees in Arizona are Africanized honey bees, commonly known as "killer bees," which are known for being aggressive and highly protective of their hives.

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Africanized honey bees are a hybrid between European and African bee subspecies which were accidentally released in Brazil in the 1950s. They have spread to the south as far as northern Argentina, and to the north into the United States, according to the Center for Invasive Species Research.

These types of bees tend to sting more when they feel threatened, which can be life-threatening, especially for people allergic to stings or with limited capacity to escape.

The fire department is urging people to avoid disturbing bee hives and skip scented products when outdoors. They also say hikers should wear light-colored clothing.

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If you encounter a swarm, fire officials said you should run away, quickly hide and protect your head and face.

It's also important not to swat at the bees, as this can provoke an attack.