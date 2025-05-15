Swarm of 'relentless' bees kill Texas family's beloved rodeo horses, firefighters say

COMANCHE, Texas – A vicious bee swarm launched a deadly attack on a Texas family's cluster of cherished rodeo horses, resulting in the loss of all three animals, fire officials said.

The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call last Friday just outside the city limits. When they arrived on scene, they said they found the horses' owners suffering from numerous bee stings sustained while trying to move their animals to safety. Paramedics provided immediate medical attention and rushed the injured individuals to the hospital.

Due to the severity of the situation, a neighboring fire department was called in to provide additional bee suits, as local firefighters had only recently acquired their own.

Firefighters used soapy water from their brush truck to spray the horses in an attempt to stop the aggressive insects. Despite their efforts, the horses endured hundreds of stings, particularly concentrated around their eyes, nostrils and mouths, authorities said. A local veterinarian arrived shortly after to administer treatment.

An exterminator managed to locate the bees' hive in a tree in the front yard – a location where the horses had been moved earlier that morning, firefighters said. The owners were unaware of the hive's presence.

Referencing a post by the horses' owners, the first department said all three animals had been taken to an equine vet. Unfortunately, they succumbed to the venom and related organ failure.

"While all livestock is valuable, these horses were rodeo stock and were ‘family’ to the owners," firefighters said.

Firefighters suspect the bees involved in the attack were Africanized bees, due to the "very aggressive and relentless attack." However, authorities stressed that any bee colony can become aggressive when it perceives a threat to its hive.

"Please, please be mindful of your surroundings, as this time of year, bees are moving," firefighters said. "Rains have caused many wildflowers to bloom. The bees are active and will become more active as the weather warms."

The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department said local fire departments typically handle several bee-related calls each spring and summer. Their policy is not to remove bee colonies unless there is an immediate and serious threat to people, pets or livestock.

"Bees will find holes in trees – dead or alive, holes or openings in buildings – vacant or not, brush piles, junk vehicles, and even holes in the ground," the department said.

The best practice if a hive is found is to avoid it, authorities warn.