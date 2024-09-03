Watch: Rare marine spectacle off New York's Fire Island captured in stunning drone video

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. – A rare marine spectacle off New York's Fire Island has been captured in stunning aerial footage.

Nature photographer Michael Busch's mesmerizing video showcases a diverse array of marine creatures in their natural habitat, including schools of athletic tuna, playful dolphins and majestic humpback whales.

Busch observed an extraordinary interaction between these species.

"The dolphins were swimming right in front of the whales, and appeared to lead them to the (bait fish)," he said.

As Busch's drone soared overhead, he witnessed the humpback whales lunging out of the water together three different times, gobbling up tons of bait.

The fish being feasted on were Atlantic menhaden, also known as bunker fish.