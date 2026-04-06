Swimmer dies amid high rip current risk as spring-breakers flock to Florida beaches

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – As spring break continues around the U.S., so does the increased risk of rip currents as thousands of people flock to the beach.

Tragedy unfolded in Southeast Florida as officials from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were dispatched to a swimmer in distress on Sunday night.

This comes as there is a high rip current risk for all Central Florida Atlantic beaches this week, including locations along the Daytona, Space and Treasure Coasts.

WHAT IS A RIP CURRENT AND HOW TO SURVIVE ONE

Wave heights ranging from three to four feet are expected, and it is strongly discouraged to enter the water.

According to a press release from city officials, Ocean Rescue lifeguards were immediately dispatched and entered the water, where they located a man who was unresponsive before bringing him back to shore.

Rescuers performed CPR and other lifesaving measures until fire rescue teams arrived to provide advanced life support while transporting him to the nearest medical facility.

"Despite extensive lifesaving efforts, the patient was subsequently pronounced deceased at the hospital," a statement from the city of Pompano Beach reads.

HIGHEST NUMBER OF NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WHALE CALVES RECORDED IN 17 YEARS

As temperatures continue to rise and people visit the beach, the risk of rip currents remains constant, posing a threat to even the most experienced swimmers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) offers a surf forecast for popular beach locations to help beach-goers and swimmers prepare for inadequate conditions such as rip current risk, surf height, thunderstorm risk and more.

YOUNG GREAT WHITE SHARK SPOTTED OFF THE COAST OF THE FLORIDA PANHANDLE

Locations in the Orlando metro area are at risk of strong storms across East Central Florida to start the week, dampening plans for spring breakers to get outside.

What to do in a rip current

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from shore and out to sea at high speeds.

Unfortunately, many people are injured or killed each year by dangerous waves and currents, according to the NWS. A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels at an average speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but has been measured as fast as 8 feet per second.

If you become stuck in a rip current, do not panic. Don't swim directly against the current; try swimming sideways along the shoreline until you gradually escape the current's pull.

RAIN, POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING DAMPEN SPRING BREAK PLANS IN FLORIDA

Once you are finally free from the current, swim at an angle back to the beach.

The NWS recommends choosing a location with lifeguards on duty for a safe beach experience. They're also the best source of local information about beach conditions and hazards.