Video: Father and daughter heroically rescued by swim coach in rip current in California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A California swim coach is being hailed a hero after diving into action to rescue a father and daughter stuck in a ocean rip current.

Video footage shows a father and daughter visibly struggling in strong ocean currents. The father eventually reaches his child, both struggling to keep their heads above water, showing clear signs of exhaustion.

Then, almost out of nowhere, a hero dives into the ocean without any warning.

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Local swimming coach at Westcliff College, Lucas Taub, dove into the water without hesitation and swam right to the two family members.

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Taub grabbed hold of the two and brought them both to shore, where other bystanders waited to lend a hand.

The man was able to pick up the child and bring her safely back to dry land.

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As thousands of Americans head out for spring break in March, it is important to understand the dangers of rip currents when planning a day at the beach.

WHAT IS A RIP CURRENT AND HOW TO SURVIVE ONE

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from shore and out to sea at high speeds.

Unfortunately, many people are injured or killed each year by dangerous waves and currents, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels at an average speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but has been measured as fast as 8 feet per second.

If you become stuck in a rip current, do not panic. Don't swim directly against the current; try swimming sideways along the shoreline until you gradually escape the current's pull.

Once you are finally free from the current, swim at an angle back to the beach.

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The NWS recommends choosing a location with lifeguards on duty for a safe beach experience. They're also the best source of local information about beach conditions and hazards.