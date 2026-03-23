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Video: Father and daughter heroically rescued by swim coach in rip current in California

Video footage shows a father and daughter visibly struggling to stay afloat in strong ocean currents.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A father and daughter became caught in rip currents off Oceanside, California, when a brave swimming coach dove in and rescued them both. 01:24

California swimming coach rescues father and daughter in deadly rip currents

A father and daughter became caught in rip currents off Oceanside, California, when a brave swimming coach dove in and rescued them both.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A California swim coach is being hailed a hero after diving into action to rescue a father and daughter stuck in a ocean rip current.

Video footage shows a father and daughter visibly struggling in strong ocean currents. The father eventually reaches his child, both struggling to keep their heads above water, showing clear signs of exhaustion.

Then, almost out of nowhere, a hero dives into the ocean without any warning.

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Local swimming coach at Westcliff College, Lucas Taub, dove into the water without hesitation and swam right to the two family members.

A California swimming coach rescues a father and daughter struggling in rip currents at a local beach.

A California swimming coach rescues a father and daughter struggling in rip currents at a local beach.

(Kim Rose via Storyful)

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Taub grabbed hold of the two and brought them both to shore, where other bystanders waited to lend a hand.

The man was able to pick up the child and bring her safely back to dry land.

  • Local swimming coach at Westcliff College, Lucas Taub, rescues a child who was struggling in the ocean amid strong rip currents in California.
    Image 1 of 2

    Local swimming coach at Westcliff College, Lucas Taub, rescues a child who was struggling in the ocean amid strong rip currents in California. (Kim Rose via Storyful)

  • Local swimming coach Lucas Taub reaches a father and daughter struggling in rip currents in California.
    Image 2 of 2

    Local swimming coach Lucas Taub reaches a father and daughter struggling in rip currents in California. (Kim Rose via Storyful)

As thousands of Americans head out for spring break in March, it is important to understand the dangers of rip currents when planning a day at the beach.

WHAT IS A RIP CURRENT AND HOW TO SURVIVE ONE

Rip currents are strong, narrow currents that move away from shore and out to sea at high speeds.

Unfortunately, many people are injured or killed each year by dangerous waves and currents, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). A rip current is a natural treadmill that travels at an average speed of 1 to 2 feet per second, but has been measured as fast as 8 feet per second.

If you become stuck in a rip current, do not panic. Don't swim directly against the current; try swimming sideways along the shoreline until you gradually escape the current's pull.

David "Bean" Coffee said he went out to surf as usual on Tuesday when he heard two people screaming for help in the distance. On his board, Coffee swam into a rip current to save two men.  01:40

FILE: Florida surfer, 72, rescues father and son from rip current in New Smyrna Beach

David "Bean" Coffee said he went out to surf as usual on Tuesday when he heard two people screaming for help in the distance. On his board, Coffee swam into a rip current to save two men. 

Once you are finally free from the current, swim at an angle back to the beach.

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The NWS recommends choosing a location with lifeguards on duty for a safe beach experience. They're also the best source of local information about beach conditions and hazards.

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