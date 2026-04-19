Rising waters: Days of heavy rain cause rivers in Michigan and Wisconsin to exceed limits

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – The constant threat of flash flooding throughout Michigan continues throughout the state after days of heavy rain.

A tremendous amount of snowmelt, along with recent severe storms and heavy rain, has resulted in widespread flooding and overflowing rivers.

Due to the ongoing flood threat, Michigan Governor Gretchen Wiltmer declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County, citing rising waters and the threat to the dam complex on the river.

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This combination of heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt has led many rivers across Wisconsin and Michigan to exceed their average limits and show no signs of slowing down as the flood threat remains.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, an active storm track with a persistent moisture source will drench portions of the Great Lakes and Midwest. This, combined with snowmelt, has led to significant flooding on rivers in Michigan and Wisconsin.

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To put the snowmelt's impact on flooding into perspective, Marquette, Michigan, has recorded over 273 inches of snow so far, ranking second on the all-time list, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

An area of great concern is the Cheboygan Dam, which remains under a flood alert, as the ongoing threat is expected to persist across parts of northern Michigan over the next several days. Water levels are expected to slowly come down.

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In fact, since the start of March, northern Michigan has experienced its wettest spring on record.

This includes Cheboygan, which is over 5 inches above average, Traverse City, which is almost 10 inches above average, and Gaylord, which is over a foot above average.

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Milwaukee has also experienced its wettest April on record with 8.03 inches of rain.

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As more rain is expected over the next week, officials advise people to stay out of the water when venturing outdoors.

Due to extensive flooding and damage, officials have reported debris floating in local waterways.