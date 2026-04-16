WATCH: Drone footage reveals jaw-dropping extent of flooding in Michigan

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – Drone footage reveals the staggering extent of river flooding that has submerged entire neighborhoods in Cheboygan.

Widespread record flooding has spiraled the state of Michigan into what Gov. Gretchen Whitmer described in a press conference as "crisis mode."

MICHIGAN STATE OF EMERGENCY EXPANDED AS HEAVY RAIN AND RAPID SNOWMELT FUEL GREAT LAKES FLASH FLOODING

Dangerous flash flooding has unfolded across the Great Lakes region after days of heavy rain from severe storms. Meanwhile, rapid snowmelt has pushed rivers into major flood stages – triggering State of Emergency declarations in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Major river flooding from the Black River, a tributary to Lake Huron, has swallowed numerous waterfront homes and beyond – and the threat isn't over yet.

Concerns are growing about the integrity of the 104-year-old Cheboygan Dam, which regulates the flow of water from the Cheboygan River into Lake Huron, as water levels have risen to within six inches of the top of the dam.

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The alarming water levels have prompted emergency management officials to urge residents living nearby and downstream of the critical structure to prepare for possible evacuation on short notice.

Just north of the Cheboygan Dam, a levee breached along the Little Black River Tuesday, triggering evacuations amid flooding in parts of the downtown.

FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne talked with Cheboygan residents impacted by the devastating flooding Thursday while their homes were still swamped with water.

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"I've worked my butt off my entire life for everything, this is above and beyond what a lot of people are going to be able to handle," said Cheboygan resident Jon Bison as he stood in floodwaters outside his home.

Flood Watches remain in effect for northern Illinois, Ohio and Michigan through Thursday, especially as many regional rivers are already at or near major flood stage.