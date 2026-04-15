What is causing all the recent flooding in the Great Lakes?

It was a historic winter for snowfall in the Great Lakes. Now, some cities are seeing their wettest springs on record, leading to an abundance of rain and snowmelt, causing flooding.

Parts of Michigan recorded more than 200 inches of snow this winter. Marquette, Michigan, saw 273 inches of snow, making it the second-most amount of snow ever recorded for the city.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO RESCUE 3 FROM WISCONSIN HOME AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

A blizzard from March 14 to 16 brought feet of snow to the region, increasing snowpack significantly, especially in places like Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

march 14-16 blizzard snow totals

(FOX Weather)



The snow has stuck around. But as spring temperatures creep into the region, snow has begun melting.

On top of it, it's been a very wet spring for the Great Lakes already.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Traverse City, Michigan, has seen nearly 10 inches of precipitation since March 1. That's more than double their usual 3.5 inches for that time period, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

More than a dozen locations in Wisconsin and Michigan are recording their wettest springs ever.

Small amounts of snow are still on the ground as FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne showcased in Traverse City on Wednesday morning.

Excessive rain in addition to the warm temperatures accelerate the rate of snow melting.

Rivers, creeks and streams across the Great Lakes rapidly rise with this melting snow and heavy rain, leading to flooding.

IMMINENT THREAT: RISING WATER LEVELS COULD CAUSE COLLAPSE OF CHEBOYGAN DAM IN MICHIGAN

Some rivers have reached major flood stage in recent days, like the Manistee River near Sherman, Michigan, which crested at 19.26 feet on Wednesday, breaking a record of 16.9 feet set in 2014.

MICHIGAN DAM REACHES 'READY' STAGE, WATER CONTINUES TO RISE AS RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO PREPARE FOR EVACUATION

Officials in Michigan have kept an eye on dams in the state, as flooding has crept to historic levels. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the area of the Cheboygan Dam and the Bellaire Dam.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a lot of the snowpack has melted, but the flood threat across the Great Lakes is likely to continue through Saturday as rain continues.

Another 1 to 2 inches of widespread rain are possible, with locally higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches.