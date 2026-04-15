Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Learn
Published

What is causing all the recent flooding in the Great Lakes?

The rapid melting of historic snow levels on top of relentless rain have caused extreme flooding across Michigan and Wisconsin.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Rivers in Michigan are reaching record highs, as heavy rain and snowmelt continue to cause flooding across the Great Lakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Cheboygan, where officials have warned of a possible dam failure.  03:12

Michigan dam at risk of failure as State of Emergency is expanded due to flooding

Rivers in Michigan are reaching record highs, as heavy rain and snowmelt continue to cause flooding across the Great Lakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Cheboygan, where officials have warned of a possible dam failure. 

It was a historic winter for snowfall in the Great Lakes. Now, some cities are seeing their wettest springs on record, leading to an abundance of rain and snowmelt, causing flooding

Parts of Michigan recorded more than 200 inches of snow this winter. Marquette, Michigan, saw 273 inches of snow, making it the second-most amount of snow ever recorded for the city.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO RESCUE 3 FROM WISCONSIN HOME AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

A blizzard from March 14 to 16 brought feet of snow to the region, increasing snowpack significantly, especially in places like Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

march 14-16 blizzard snow totals
(FOX Weather)

 

The snow has stuck around. But as spring temperatures creep into the region, snow has begun melting.

On top of it, it's been a very wet spring for the Great Lakes already.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Traverse City, Michigan, has seen nearly 10 inches of precipitation since March 1. That's more than double their usual 3.5 inches for that time period, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

  • Image 1 of 3

      ( )

  • Image 2 of 3

      ( )

  • Image 3 of 3

      ( )

More than a dozen locations in Wisconsin and Michigan are recording their wettest springs ever.

Small amounts of snow are still on the ground as FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne showcased in Traverse City on Wednesday morning. 

Cities across northern Michigan are reporting severe flooding as rain fuels snowmelt across the Great Lakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Traverse City, where flooding washed out a local bridge that sees thousands of vehicles per day. Officials say it could take months to repair.  03:15

Flood damage reported across northern Michigan as rain contributes to rapid snowmelt

Cities across northern Michigan are reporting severe flooding as rain fuels snowmelt across the Great Lakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Traverse City, where flooding washed out a local bridge that sees thousands of vehicles per day. Officials say it could take months to repair. 

Excessive rain in addition to the warm temperatures accelerate the rate of snow melting.

Rivers, creeks and streams across the Great Lakes rapidly rise with this melting snow and heavy rain, leading to flooding.

IMMINENT THREAT: RISING WATER LEVELS COULD CAUSE COLLAPSE OF CHEBOYGAN DAM IN MICHIGAN

Some rivers have reached major flood stage in recent days, like the Manistee River near Sherman, Michigan, which crested at 19.26 feet on Wednesday, breaking a record of 16.9 feet set in 2014.

Flooding at Black Lake in Cheboygan, Michigan on Wednesday morning.

Flooding at Black Lake in Cheboygan, Michigan on Wednesday morning. 

(Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

MICHIGAN DAM REACHES 'READY' STAGE, WATER CONTINUES TO RISE AS RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO PREPARE FOR EVACUATION

Officials in Michigan have kept an eye on dams in the state, as flooding has crept to historic levels. Evacuations were ordered for residents in the area of the Cheboygan Dam and the Bellaire Dam.

Aerial footage highlights the severe flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan, on Tuesday as continued rapid rain and snowmelt sent water levels surging in the Cheboygan Dam, forcing evacuations. 02:01

See it: Aerial footage highlights severe flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan amid critical dam levels

Aerial footage highlights the severe flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan, on Tuesday as continued rapid rain and snowmelt sent water levels surging in the Cheboygan Dam, forcing evacuations.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a lot of the snowpack has melted, but the flood threat across the Great Lakes is likely to continue through Saturday as rain continues.

Another 1 to 2 inches of widespread rain are possible, with locally higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches.

Tags
Loading...