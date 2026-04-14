Imminent threat: Rising water levels could cause collapse of Cheboygan Dam in Michigan

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – Evacuations are underway and residents are being advised to take precautions as water continues to rise at the Cheboygan Dam in Michigan.

The region has experienced significant snow and rain, which have contributed to rising water levels at the Cheboygan Dam and led to a potentially imminent collapse of the structure any day now.

SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL DEVASTATING FLOODING FOLLOWING PARTIAL FAILURE OF MINNESOTA'S RAPIDAN DAM

Unfortunately, the wet weather shows no signs of slowing down with more rain expected through this week.

The dam is just 7 inches away from reaching the top, according to Michigan State Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Just Sunday afternoon, the water levels were 15 inches below the top of the dam.

In an update from the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officials said a levee breach is causing the evacuation of low areas near the Little Black River Watershed. Officials said the issue is not related to the dam.

To combat the overflowing dam, city officials strategically placed sandbags and water pumps on Sunday to divert the water around the structure in downtown Cheboygan.

RECORD WARMTH TO PUSH EAST, FUELING ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS ACROSS MAJOR CITIES FROM SOUTH TO NORTHEAST

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 2,000 sandbags are in place to help direct water flow as it breaks through.

Despite recent efforts, the dam continues to overflow, as the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Wiltmer, declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County due to rising waters and the threat to the dam complex on the river.

This declaration will assist local, state and federal officials in protecting people and property in the area.

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews continue to work around the clock, activating at least five water pumps, with teams working to procure additional ones, according to Richard Hill, the Gaylord District supervisor for the DNR’s parks and recreation division.

DANGEROUS TORNADO, HAIL THREAT BREWING ACROSS MIDWEST, PLAINS AS SEVERE WEATHER EXPANDS OVER MORE THAN 130M

"All of the dam gates on the DNR-managed portion of the dam are fully open to handle this flow; the pumps add to the capacity," Hill said. "We are putting through as much water as we can."

The state Department of Transportation has closed the US-23 bascule bridge in Cheboygan near the dam by raising its deck to the open position. The Department of Natural Resources said the foundation of the bridge, built in 1940, is susceptible to erosion during flooding.

PUERTO RICO AND US VIRGIN ISLANDS UNDER FLASH FLOOD THREAT AS HEAVY RAIN TARGETS THE ISLANDS

Additional rain is expected in the area over the next several days. The Cheboygan River helps drain the watershed in the area into Lake Huron.

Officials suggest these safety tips: