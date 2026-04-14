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Imminent threat: Rising water levels could cause collapse of Cheboygan Dam in Michigan

The region has experienced significant snow and rain, which have contributed to rising water levels at the Cheboygan Dam and led to the likelihood of a collapse any day now.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
Severe thunderstorms are targeting more than 130 million people from Texas to New England Tuesday. A dangerous tornado threat is developing across a corridor from eastern Iowa to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, which is under a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Strong EF-2 tornadoes are possible across a wider area that includes Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines, Iowa. Meanwhile, parts of the Southern Plains from Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, to portions of North Texas including Wichita Falls are also under a tornado risk as a dryline is forecast to set up Tuesday afternoon. 08:17

Dangerous tornado threat growing for millions across Midwest, Southern Plains

Severe thunderstorms are targeting more than 130 million people from Texas to New England Tuesday. A dangerous tornado threat is developing across a corridor from eastern Iowa to southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, which is under a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Strong EF-2 tornadoes are possible across a wider area that includes Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines, Iowa. Meanwhile, parts of the Southern Plains from Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, to portions of North Texas including Wichita Falls are also under a tornado risk as a dryline is forecast to set up Tuesday afternoon.

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. – Evacuations are underway and residents are being advised to take precautions as water continues to rise at the Cheboygan Dam in Michigan.

The region has experienced significant snow and rain, which have contributed to rising water levels at the Cheboygan Dam and led to a potentially imminent collapse of the structure any day now.

SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL DEVASTATING FLOODING FOLLOWING PARTIAL FAILURE OF MINNESOTA'S RAPIDAN DAM

Unfortunately, the wet weather shows no signs of slowing down with more rain expected through this week.

The dam is just 7 inches away from reaching the top, according to Michigan State Emergency Management and Homeland Security. Just Sunday afternoon, the water levels were 15 inches below the top of the dam.

In an update from the Cheboygan County Sheriff's Office, officials said a levee breach is causing the evacuation of low areas near the Little Black River Watershed. Officials said the issue is not related to the dam.

SANFORD, MICHIGAN - MAY 20: Aerial view of the Tittabawassee River after it breached a nearby dam on May 20, 2020 in Sanford, Michigan. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.

SANFORD, MICHIGAN - MAY 20:  Aerial view of the Tittabawassee River after it breached a nearby dam on May 20, 2020, in Sanford, Michigan. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.

(Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

To combat the overflowing dam, city officials strategically placed sandbags and water pumps on Sunday to divert the water around the structure in downtown Cheboygan.

RECORD WARMTH TO PUSH EAST, FUELING ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS ACROSS MAJOR CITIES FROM SOUTH TO NORTHEAST

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), 2,000 sandbags are in place to help direct water flow as it breaks through.

Despite recent efforts, the dam continues to overflow, as the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Wiltmer, declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County due to rising waters and the threat to the dam complex on the river.

This declaration will assist local, state and federal officials in protecting people and property in the area.

Flood waters from the Tittabawassee River surround the Dow Inc. facility after dams failed in Midland, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. President Donald Trump said he's sending federal emergency workers to Midland, where dam failures have flooded a Dow chemical complex and homes in a disaster that may force the evacuation of more than 10,000 people.

Flood waters from the Tittabawassee River surround the Dow Inc. facility after dams failed in Midland, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. President Donald Trump said he's sending federal emergency workers to Midland, where dam failures have flooded a Dow chemical complex and homes in a disaster that may force the evacuation of more than 10,000 people.

(Sean Proctor/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) crews continue to work around the clock, activating at least five water pumps, with teams working to procure additional ones, according to Richard Hill, the Gaylord District supervisor for the DNR’s parks and recreation division.

DANGEROUS TORNADO, HAIL THREAT BREWING ACROSS MIDWEST, PLAINS AS SEVERE WEATHER EXPANDS OVER MORE THAN 130M

"All of the dam gates on the DNR-managed portion of the dam are fully open to handle this flow; the pumps add to the capacity," Hill said. "We are putting through as much water as we can."

A map of the Cheboygan River and safety zones around it.

(Department of Natural Resources / FOX Weather)

The state Department of Transportation has closed the US-23 bascule bridge in Cheboygan near the dam by raising its deck to the open position. The Department of Natural Resources said the foundation of the bridge, built in 1940, is susceptible to erosion during flooding.

PUERTO RICO AND US VIRGIN ISLANDS UNDER FLASH FLOOD THREAT AS HEAVY RAIN TARGETS THE ISLANDS

Additional rain is expected in the area over the next several days. The Cheboygan River helps drain the watershed in the area into Lake Huron.

Officials suggest these safety tips:

  • Ready: When water is 12 inches below the top of the dam, with levels rising by 3 inches or more a day. Plan and/or pack in the event of an evacuation.
  • Set: When water reaches 6 inches below the top of the dam, with water levels rising at a rate of 3 inches per day or levels rising 3 inches per day and predicted to top the dam within 48 hours. Prepare by packing and getting your family, pets and vehicle ready for potential departure.
  • Go: When water levels are 1 inch below the top of the dam, with a high probability of topping it, with the potential for failure occurring. Follow evacuation orders; roadblocks may be installed around the perimeters.
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