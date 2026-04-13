Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands under flash flood threat as heavy rain targets the islands

PUERTO RICO – American territories are under a widespread severe storm threat across the Caribbean this week, which could bring heavy rain and flooding.

Puerto Rico, along with the U.S./British Virgin Islands, is under a widespread flash flooding risk as moderate rainfall has already begun.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

Numerous flash flood warnings have already been issued today, with heavy rain continuing to fuel this threat through Wednesday.

Flash Flood Warnings extend across Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, where some areas have already seen several inches of rain.

This graphic shows the flood alerts across the Caribbean.

(FOX Weather)



An upper-level dip in the jet stream now pushing south will allow tropical moisture and instability to build over time, therefore fueling this heavy rain and flooding threat, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

By the midpoint of the week, increasing rain totals could lead to rivers overflowing rapidly and urban flooding, with closed roads and a heavy influx of traffic expected.

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This graphic shows the rain still to come across the Caribbean.

(FOX Weather)



According to the FOX Forecast Center, landslides are possible due to significant runoff from flooding. At least 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected across higher elevations in Puerto Rico, but areas could see as much as 12 inches.

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Scattered showers are expected to persist through the latter part of the week, but their intensity will diminish, allowing the flood risk to subside gradually.