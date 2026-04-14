Dangerous severe weather reloads over Midwest as threat expands to more than 130M from Texas to New York

Parts of the Midwest and the Plains are once again in the bull's-eye of an expansive severe weather threat that covers more than 130 million people from Texas to New York. There's an increased risk of tornadoes Tuesday spanning a corridor from eastern Iowa into southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including Chicago, Milwaukee and Des Moines, Iowa.

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This comes after severe storms on Monday dropped damaging tornadoes and hail across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Kansas.

FLOOD THREAT INCREASES ACROSS GREAT LAKES AMID HEAVY RAINFALL, RAPID SNOWMELT

A second round of severe thunderstorms will ignite from Texas to New York on Wednesday, with the flood threat mounting for parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes, which have seen several consecutive days of heavy rain.

Tuesday severe weather threat

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Power outages remained across Miami, Franklin and Linn counties in eastern Kansas early Tuesday after tornado-warned storms blasted across the region Monday night.

RECORD WARMTH TO PUSH EAST, FUELING ROUNDS OF RAIN AND STORMS ACROSS MAJOR CITIES FROM SOUTH TO NORTHEAST

A tornado injured 2 people and destroyed homes and businesses after ripping through part of Hillsdale, Kansas, shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, the Miami County Sheriff's Office said. Several RVs and campers were also overturned and roads to the community have been closed as police remain on scene to guard unsecured homes and buildings.

Officials said they would conduct another damage assessment after first light and a local school is serving as a shelter for those displaced.

Severe weather also damaged buildings in Ottawa, Kansas, but no injuries have been reported, city officials said.

Severe thunderstorms produced several tornadoes across parts of Minnesota Monday, including one spotted by FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier during live storm coverage outside of Truman, Minnesota. Significant tornado damage has not been reported across the state.

Exclusive FOX Weather Storm Tracker Corey Gerken also confirmed a tornado near Amboy, Minnesota Monday afternoon.

Storms also produced widespread hail, including golf ball-sized hail in the southern part of the state, along where the warm front set up, south of Minneapolis.

An active spring weather pattern has developed across the Central U.S. with severe thunderstorms likely throughout the week.

Expected severe weather threats this week.

(FOX Weather)



Tuesday: Tornado threat includes Milwaukee, Chicago within 1,500-mile swath of expected storms

The severe weather threat has expanded Tuesday, covering more than 130 million people, spanning more than 1,500 miles from the Big Bend of Texas through parts of New England.

A Level 3 out of 5 severe storm risk is in effect across parts of eastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois, including Chicago and Milwaukee.

EVACUATIONS REMAIN AS BRUSH FIRE EXPANDS TO 1,500 ACRES NEAR MAJOR FLORIDA INTERSTATE

Midwest severe weather threat Tuesday

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A warm front will once again be re-established across this Level 3 threat area and will amplify storms that cross this boundary. These storms are expected to produce large hail, 2-3 inches in diameter, beginning mid-to-late afternoon.

Conditions will be ripe for supercell thunderstorms capable of producing strong EF-2+ tornadoes along or south of the warm front around sunset.

In the southern theater of Tuesday's threat, severe storms capable of producing tornadoes are expected to fire along another dryline — the boundary between dry air from the west and warm, moist air from the Gulf — forecast over Oklahoma and West Texas.

Torando forecast

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Additional strong storms, mainly producing strong wind gusts, are possible across parts of the interior Northeast.

Wednesday: Third round of storms for Central US; potential for flash flooding

Storms are expected to shift toward the Mississippi River Valleys, with the possibility for damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes primarily across a corridor that includes Oklahoma, eastern Kansas, western Missouri, eastern Iowa, western Illinois and parts of southern Wisconsin.

Wednesday severe weather setup

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In addition to the severe component, thunderstorms will release heavy moisture from the atmosphere, leading to downpours producing 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Flash flood threat

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A Level 1 out of 4 risk of flash flooding covers that same corridor from Texas to Michigan.