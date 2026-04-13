Residents being evacuated as brush fire rapidly spreads near major Florida interstate

NAPLES, Flo. - People living in the area of a brush fire that broke out along Interstate 75 in South Florida on Monday are being evacuated.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said some streets near the fire in the Naples area are undergoing evacuations as a precaution. That includes sections of Stable Way, Union Drive, Barton Gliba Drive, Benfield Road, Beck Boulevard and Le Buff Road.

Newman Drive Fire in Collier County, Florida.

(FOX Weather)



The Florida Forestry Service and Greater Naples firefighters are working to contain the active brush fire off Newman Drive.

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Over 600 acres have already burned, and the fire is 10% contained, according to the Florida Forestry Service.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit is helping to drop buckets of water over the fire.

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Residents in the area are being advised to stay on high alert and be prepared in case evacuations expand.

National Weather Service Miami said the fire developed just south of Alligator Alley. They said gusty easterly winds may result in smoke moving over portions of metro Naples through the evening hours.

Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras along I-75 showed smoke billowing from the fire. The Sunshine State is currently in a drought.

MASSIVE FLORIDA WILDFIRE SHUTS DOWN INTERSTATE 75 ALONG PART OF ALLIGATOR ALLEY AMID HISTORIC DROUGHT

A brush fire — coined the National Fire — broke out in the same area this February, burning over 25,000 acres in Big Cyprus National Forest near Naples , according to the National Interagency Wildfire Enterprise.

Stay with FOX Weather as this story continues developing.