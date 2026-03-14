1 killed as raging wildfires scorch more than 350,000 acres across Nebraska

Wildfires have erupted across the state of Nebraska, leaving one dead as gusty winds and low humidity fuel fire risk through the weekend.

Multiple fires have erupted since Thursday, with local and state officials working tirelessly to contain the fires.

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday responding to 24 wildfires in 24 hours.

Saturday remains a day for critical fire weather danger, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

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Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced a state of emergency order for the counties impacted on Friday.

"These fires present a significant and active danger, given current weather conditions," said Gov. Pillen. "Anyone living within proximity to current wildfires are urged to heed communications issued by local authorities, including their respective county emergency management agencies."

The Morrill Fire, the largest reported by the National Interagency Wildfire Enterprise Geospatial Portal, has burned more than 340,000 acres since it started on Thursday.

The Arthur County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died as a result of the Morrill Fire.

The fire has spread across four counties: Morrill, Arthur, Keith and Garden.

Another fire, called the Road 203 Fire, burns in the Nebraska National Forest and is 36,403 acres.

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The Anderson Bridge Fire is reported at 6,000 acres and is burning in Cherry County.

In addition to the state of emergency, Gov. Pillen announced the activation of the Nebraska National Guard to help fight the fires.

"The fires have grown beyond the capacity of local wildland fire responders and firefighters," a news release said.

All three fires remain uncontained.

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Several other wildfires burnt across the state, including in Lincoln and Dawson County.

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office put some areas under evacuation on Friday, but they were lifted after a few hours.

Nebraska State Patrol, on behalf of Nebraska National Forest, announced an air restriction on Friday.

"Please, no drones allowed in air space above the Nebraska National Forest. Firefighting aircraft cannot and will not fly if airspace incursions occur," the post announcing the restriction said.

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A statewide burn ban was put in place on Friday, and will remain in effect until March 27.

A Red Flag Warning remains in place through Saturday.

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The FOX Forecast Center said the critical fire weather danger should ease up by Sunday.