Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

1 killed as raging wildfires scorch more than 350,000 acres across Nebraska

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday responding to 24 wildfires in 24 hours.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Video from the Nebraska State Patrol shows a helicopter flying over a wildfire in Dawson County. Multiple wildfires are burning in Nebraska as high winds and low humidity create critical fire danger across the state.  00:20

Watch: Smoke arises from Nebraska wildfires

Video from the Nebraska State Patrol shows a helicopter flying over a wildfire in Dawson County. Multiple wildfires are burning in Nebraska as high winds and low humidity create critical fire danger across the state. 

Wildfires have erupted across the state of Nebraska, leaving one dead as gusty winds and low humidity fuel fire risk through the weekend. 

Multiple fires have erupted since Thursday, with local and state officials working tirelessly to contain the fires. 

Nebraska Emergency Management Agency reported on Friday responding to 24 wildfires in 24 hours. 

Saturday remains a day for critical fire weather danger, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

DANGEROUS SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK BREWING, OVER 180 MILLION AMERICANS IN PATH OF DESTRUCTIVE MULTI-DAY STORMS

Photo from March 12, 2026 shows thick smoke rising from a wildfire in Nebraska.

Photo from March 12, 2026 shows thick smoke rising from a wildfire in Nebraska.

(Nebraska Department of Transportation / FOX Weather)

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced a state of emergency order for the counties impacted on Friday. 

"These fires present a significant and active danger, given current weather conditions," said Gov. Pillen. "Anyone living within proximity to current wildfires are urged to heed communications issued by local authorities, including their respective county emergency management agencies."

The Morrill Fire, the largest reported by the National Interagency Wildfire Enterprise Geospatial Portal, has burned more than 340,000 acres since it started on Thursday. 

The Arthur County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died as a result of the Morrill Fire. 

The fire has spread across four counties: Morrill, Arthur, Keith and Garden. 

Another fire, called the Road 203 Fire, burns in the Nebraska National Forest and is 36,403 acres. 

WATCH: COLORADO HIGHWAYS CLOSE AFTER EXTREME WINDS BLOW DUST AND TOPPLE SEMI TRUCKS

Thick smoke from Nebraska fires between the towns of Alliance and Broadwater on March 13.

Thick smoke from Nebraska fires between the towns of Alliance and Broadwater on March 13. 

(Raising Arrows Nubians (via Facebook) / FOX Weather)

The Anderson Bridge Fire is reported at 6,000 acres and is burning in Cherry County. 

In addition to the state of emergency, Gov. Pillen announced the activation of the Nebraska National Guard to help fight the fires. 

"The fires have grown beyond the capacity of local wildland fire responders and firefighters," a news release said. 

All three fires remain uncontained. 

SEE IT: WILDLAND FIREFIGHTERS LEAP FROM 3,000 FEET IN THE AIR TO COMBAT THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES

  • Crews deployed to fight wildfires in central Nebraska on Thursday, March 12.
    Image 1 of 3

    Crews deployed to fight wildfires in central Nebraska on Thursday, March 12.  (Oxford Nebraska Fire/Rescue)

  • Flames light up the night sky in Nebraska on March 12.
    Image 2 of 3

    Flames light up the night sky in Nebraska on March 12. (Oxford Nebraska Fire/Rescue)

  • Thick smoke is illuminated by headlights as crews work to battle a wildfire in central Nebraska.
    Image 3 of 3

    Thick smoke is illuminated by headlights as crews work to battle a wildfire in central Nebraska. (Oxford Nebraska Fire/Rescue)

Several other wildfires burnt across the state, including in Lincoln and Dawson County. 

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office put some areas under evacuation on Friday, but they were lifted after a few hours. 

Nebraska State Patrol, on behalf of Nebraska National Forest, announced an air restriction on Friday. 

"Please, no drones allowed in air space above the Nebraska National Forest. Firefighting aircraft cannot and will not fly if airspace incursions occur," the post announcing the restriction said. 

MARCH SKYWATCHING GUIDE: CATCH A BLOOD MOON, PLANET CONJUNCTION, AURORAS, AND MORE

Aerial views of wildfire smoke in Dawson County, Nebraska on March 13, 2026.

Aerial views of wildfire smoke in Dawson County, Nebraska on March 13, 2026. 

(@NSP_TroopD/X / FOX Weather)

A statewide burn ban was put in place on Friday, and will remain in effect until March 27. 

A Red Flag Warning remains in place through Saturday. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The FOX Forecast Center said the critical fire weather danger should ease up by Sunday. 

Tags
Loading...