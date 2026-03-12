Watch: Colorado highways close after extreme winds blow dust and topple semi trucks

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo.– It was a very windy morning in Colorado on Thursday as wind gusts blew up dust, closed highways and even knocked over semi trucks on the road.

Video from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office showed intense winds picking up and blowing dust across the highway as a line of cars sat waiting to go.

The sheriff's office said a semi truck had been knocked over by the high winds.

The FOX Forecast Center said wind gusts as high as 81 mph were recorded Thursday morning around the time, and in the area of Highway 93 where the incident happened.

Throughout the morning, wind gusts remained high, between 60 and 70 mph.

Another video taken by the sheriff's office showed the semi on its side, pushed off the highway.

Tall grass next to the truck was blowing intensely by the gusty winds.

A photo showed a second highway closure due to a second semi-truck rollover on Lookout Mountain.

The winds were caused by a clipper system delivering a windstorm across the Plains and Great Lakes.

As the clipper continues its quick eastward track, it is creating a broad swath of damaging winds that began Thursday morning in the Northern Rockies and High Plains, where gusts were measured between 70 and 80 mph.

The FOX Forecast Center said the Cheyenne Regional Airport in Wyoming recorded a 90 mph wind gust report, breaking an all-time record.

Winds died down in the afternoon and remained calm on Thursday evening.