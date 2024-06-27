Search
Extreme Weather
Satellite images reveal devastating flooding following partial failure of Minnesota's Rapidan Dam

The Rapidan Dam, located south of Mankato, was built in 1910 and became threatened over the past few days after heavy rainfall caused rivers and streams to reach high flood levels and overflow their banks.

Communities along the Blue Earth River in Minnesota remain on high alert following a partial breach of a dam. 02:18

Satellite images reveal flooding damage following Rapidan Dam's partial failure in southern Minnesota

Communities along the Blue Earth River in Minnesota remain on high alert following a partial breach of a dam.

MANKATO, Minn. – New satellite imagery reveals the devastating impact of a partial dam failure, as flooding caused by the Blue Earth River in Minnesota wreaks havoc on the surrounding area.

The Rapidan Dam, located south of Mankato, was built in 1910 and became threatened over the past few days after heavy rainfall caused rivers and streams to reach high flood levels and overflow their banks. 

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS PART OF MINNESOTA HOME FALL INTO RAGING RIVER AFTER RAPIDAN DAM FAILURE

Maxar Technologies has provided satellite images focusing on Rapidan Dam on Minnesota’s Blue Earth River and the surrounding area. The images include both before and current views, as well as several different view angles of the activity.

(Maxar Technologies)

Officials had warned residents downstream from the dam of its "imminent failure" due to high water and debris flow. The water also destroyed a power substation adjacent to the dam, cutting power to hundreds of customers in the area.

A massive section of a home that was left teetering on the edge of an eroded bluff caused by a partial dam failure in Minnesota was caught on video falling into the rushing water on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. 00:30

Watch: Video shows portion of Minnesota home falling into raging floodwaters caused by dam failure

A massive section of a home that was left teetering on the edge of an eroded bluff caused by a partial dam failure in Minnesota was caught on video falling into the rushing water on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Satellite imagery collected Wednesday by Maxar Technologies shows the severity of the erosion on the western riverbank next to the dam, including where the Dam Store (a white frame house) collapsed into the river earlier in the day.  Additionally, piles of debris can be seen piled up along the dam's base. 

WATCH: FLOODED BLUE EARTH RIVER SWEEPS AWAY BUILDING AT RAPIDAN DAM IN MINNESOTA

    (Maxar Technologies)

    (Maxar Technologies)

    (Maxar Technologies)

    (Maxar Technologies)

    (Maxar Technologies)

On Thursday, the water levels along the Blue Earth River continued to decrease, and the flooded-out areas in the Upper Midwest are also experiencing receding water. 

Now, many communities are dealing with the extensive cleanup process.

