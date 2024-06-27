Satellite images reveal devastating flooding following partial failure of Minnesota's Rapidan Dam

MANKATO, Minn. – New satellite imagery reveals the devastating impact of a partial dam failure, as flooding caused by the Blue Earth River in Minnesota wreaks havoc on the surrounding area.

The Rapidan Dam, located south of Mankato, was built in 1910 and became threatened over the past few days after heavy rainfall caused rivers and streams to reach high flood levels and overflow their banks.

Officials had warned residents downstream from the dam of its "imminent failure" due to high water and debris flow. The water also destroyed a power substation adjacent to the dam, cutting power to hundreds of customers in the area.

Satellite imagery collected Wednesday by Maxar Technologies shows the severity of the erosion on the western riverbank next to the dam, including where the Dam Store (a white frame house) collapsed into the river earlier in the day. Additionally, piles of debris can be seen piled up along the dam's base.

On Thursday, the water levels along the Blue Earth River continued to decrease, and the flooded-out areas in the Upper Midwest are also experiencing receding water.

Now, many communities are dealing with the extensive cleanup process.