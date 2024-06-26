Dramatic video shows part of Minnesota home fall into raging river after Rapidan Dam failure

RAPIDAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – In something reminiscent of a dramatic scene in a movie, cameras were rolling the moment a massive section of a Minnesota home was swallowed up by a raging river at the site of a partial dam failure caused by catastrophic and deadly flooding late Tuesday night.

Communities across the region were inundated by flooding this week after days of torrential rain caused rivers and streams to reach some of the highest crests ever and overflow their banks. Some rivers are continuing to rise.

Officials in Blue Earth County had warned residents living downstream from the Rapidan Dam on the Blue Earth River south of Mankato that the dam was in danger of an "imminent failure" due to the amount of water and debris flowing downstream.

As the water rose, it began to cut a path along the side of the dam and erode the earth around it and compromised the structure's stability.

The water also destroyed a power substation adjacent to the dam, cutting power to hundreds of customers in the area.

As the raging water continued to flow and eat away at the dirt and rocks, it carved a large section away and put a nearby home closer and closer to the edge.

Curious onlookers flocked to the area to capture Mother Nature's power. Several people recorded video of the moment the ground gave way, sending a massive section of the home crashing into the rapids below.

According to a report from FOX 9 in Minneapolis, the home fell into the Blue Earth River just before 10 p.m. local time Tuesday.

Officials said the home had been evacuated long before it fell victim to the power of the water, and no injuries were reported.