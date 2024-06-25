Iowa brothers save 30 people from perilous floodwaters in Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa – The selfless dedication and Midwestern spirit of two Iowa brothers helped save more than two dozen lives amid devastating floods over the weekend.

Roads turned into turbulent rivers and engulfed homes and businesses in Spencer, prompting an immediate response from Drew and Aaron Hoing, who live about 30 miles to the north in Estherville.

MAN IN TRUCK SWEPT AWAY BY FLOODWATERS IN IOWA BRINGING MIDWEST FLOODING DEATH TOLL TO 2

The two sprang into action, undertaking the remarkable feat of rescuing more than 30 people, including their own aunt and uncle, from the floodwaters.

"My aunt and uncle had moved to their roof because the flooding had just grown so rapidly," Drew Hoing told FOX Weather. "We just got the boat and headed down there … just getting in and out was a big challenge because the floodwaters were closing all the roads."

Following the rescue, the Hoings' uncle returned to his flooded home and struggled to face the reality of losing so much.

"They are retired. Things that they've saved up their whole lives have all been completely drowned out in this flood," Drew Hoing added.

WATCH: FLOODED BLUE EARTH RIVER SWEEPS AWAY BUILDING AT RAPIDAN DAM IN MINNESOTA

The waters have since receded, but the Hoings said it will be a long road ahead for not just his aunt and uncle, but just for the hundreds of others currently in shelters.

"I don't even know where they're going to begin to start to build their lives again," Drew Hoing said.

Flood Warnings remain in effect along several rivers in South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota.