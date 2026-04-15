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Michigan dam reaches 'ready' stage, water continues to rise as residents are urged to prepare for evacuation

Water levels are continuing to rise dangerously today and are being closely monitored in case the “set" stage is reached, as they are currently between the two thresholds.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Cities across northern Michigan are reporting severe flooding as rain fuels snowmelt across the Great Lakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Traverse City, where flooding washed out a local bridge that sees thousands of vehicles per day. Officials say it could take months to repair.  03:15

Flood damage reported across northern Michigan as rain contributes to rapid snowmelt

Cities across northern Michigan are reporting severe flooding as rain fuels snowmelt across the Great Lakes. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne reports from Traverse City, where flooding washed out a local bridge that sees thousands of vehicles per day. Officials say it could take months to repair. 

BELLAIRE, Mich.Michigan’s Bellaire Dam reached the "ready" stage Tuesday night, prompting evacuation preparations, according to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office.

FLOOD THREAT INCREASES ACROSS GREAT LAKES AMID HEAVY RAINFALL, RAPID SNOWMELT

Water levels are continuing to rise dangerously today and are being closely monitored in case the "set" stage is reached, as they are currently between the two thresholds.

Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula to temporarily close on April 13.

 Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula area to temporarily close on April 13. 

(Village of Bellaire)

Officials are urging residents in low-lying and downstream areas to stay alert and be ready to act if conditions deteriorate.

Portions of the Midwest have been on high alert for flooding due to continued heavy downpours and rapid snowmelt. 

A Tuesday night onsite review conducted by the State of Michigan EGLE Dam Safety Unit, the Antrim County Dams Operator and the Antrim County Emergency Manager, prompted officials to implement the "Ready" stage protocol for the Intermediate River area downstream of the Bellaire Dam.

Flash Flood Watches and Warnings stretch across almost all of Michigan, and bleed into the Chicago area, parts of Indiana, Ohio and northeastern Wisconsin. A widespread 2-3 inches of rain is forecast through Saturday, with reports of 5-8 inches across northern Michigan.  02:42

Snowmelt and rain create flood risk across Great Lakes with widespread flash flood alerts in place

Flash Flood Watches and Warnings stretch across almost all of Michigan, and bleed into the Chicago area, parts of Indiana, Ohio and northeastern Wisconsin. A widespread 2-3 inches of rain is forecast through Saturday, with reports of 5-8 inches across northern Michigan. 

Officials said water levels had risen within 12 inches of parts of the dam's crest.

Residents in the area were advised to prepare a "go-bag" ahead of possible evacuations.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO RESCUE 3 FROM WISCONSIN HOME AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

They also recommend securing any outdoor items and moving valuable possessions to higher locations.

The protocol is still active today as water levels continue to rise, causing significant concern.

The Sheriff's Office reports the Bridge Street culvert in Ellsworth is nearing capacity due to heavy stormwater.

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"If the Ellsworth culvert fails, an alert will be sent via the RAVE system, media outlets will be contacted, and a press release will be posted to the Antrim County Emergency Management Facebook page," they said.

Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula to temporarily close on April 13.

 Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula area to temporarily close on April 13. 

(Village of Bellaire)

Rising water levels have also prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam, along with the Peninsula area, to temporarily close due to dangerous conditions since Monday.

IMMINENT THREAT: RISING WATER LEVELS COULD CAUSE COLLAPSE OF CHEBOYGAN DAM IN MICHIGAN

This follows rising water levels at the Cheboygan Dam, prompting evacuations amid fears the structure could collapse at any moment.

SANFORD, MICHIGAN - MAY 20: Aerial view of the Tittabawassee River after it breached a nearby dam on May 20, 2020 in Sanford, Michigan. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.

SANFORD, MICHIGAN - MAY 20:  Aerial view of the Tittabawassee River after it breached a nearby dam on May 20, 2020 in Sanford, Michigan. Thousands of residents have been ordered to evacuate after two dams in Sanford and Edenville collapsed causing water from the Tittabawassee River to flood nearby communities.

(Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)

Less than 24 hours a part, both dams have been reaching near-failure levels. 

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