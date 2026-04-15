Michigan dam reaches 'ready' stage, water continues to rise as residents are urged to prepare for evacuation

BELLAIRE, Mich. — Michigan’s Bellaire Dam reached the "ready" stage Tuesday night, prompting evacuation preparations, according to the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office.

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Water levels are continuing to rise dangerously today and are being closely monitored in case the "set" stage is reached, as they are currently between the two thresholds.

Officials are urging residents in low-lying and downstream areas to stay alert and be ready to act if conditions deteriorate.

Portions of the Midwest have been on high alert for flooding due to continued heavy downpours and rapid snowmelt.

A Tuesday night onsite review conducted by the State of Michigan EGLE Dam Safety Unit, the Antrim County Dams Operator and the Antrim County Emergency Manager, prompted officials to implement the "Ready" stage protocol for the Intermediate River area downstream of the Bellaire Dam.

Officials said water levels had risen within 12 inches of parts of the dam's crest.

Residents in the area were advised to prepare a "go-bag" ahead of possible evacuations.

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They also recommend securing any outdoor items and moving valuable possessions to higher locations.

The protocol is still active today as water levels continue to rise, causing significant concern.

The Sheriff's Office reports the Bridge Street culvert in Ellsworth is nearing capacity due to heavy stormwater.

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"If the Ellsworth culvert fails, an alert will be sent via the RAVE system, media outlets will be contacted, and a press release will be posted to the Antrim County Emergency Management Facebook page," they said.

Rising water levels have also prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam, along with the Peninsula area, to temporarily close due to dangerous conditions since Monday.

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This follows rising water levels at the Cheboygan Dam, prompting evacuations amid fears the structure could collapse at any moment.

Less than 24 hours a part, both dams have been reaching near-failure levels.