Another round of much-needed rain to soak drought-stricken South, prompting flash flood concerns

TEXAS - More rain is set to sweep across the drought-stricken Southern Plains and Southeast through Tuesday.

97% OF SOUTHEAST UNDER DROUGHT CONDITIONS AS HOT, DRY SPRING LINGERS WITH SOME RAIN TO THE RESCUE

While these incoming storms will continue to bring some relief to parched regions, they also bring renewed risks of flash flooding to southeastern Texas.

Some of the main cities sitting in the impact zone include Houston, San Antonio, Austin and Corpus Christi.

SEVERE STORMS SUBMERGE TEXAS IN FEET OF WATER WITH WIDESPREAD FLASH FLOODING REPORTED

Monday's FutureTrack across the South-Central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Widespread rain is expected across Texas on Monday as a moist air mass settles over the region along the western edge of a large area of high pressure situating itself over the Southeast region.

Rain chances will remain high throughout the day, particularly across southern and central areas.

The stormy weather will remain active into Tuesday as a frontal boundary will serve as a focal point for continued moisture and rain, especially across southeast Texas and portions of the Hill Country.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

For Houston, this represents the primary window for heavy rain and thunderstorms, with the most intense activity expected during the morning and afternoon, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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Although the most consistent rainfall will begin to taper off, the threat of localized heavy downpours and isolated flash flooding will persist.

Flash flood threat across Texas Tuesday through Wednesday

(FOX Weather)



This has prompted a Level 1 out 4 flash flood threat for southeastern Texas on Tuesday.

'CRISIS MODE:' MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN BATTLE HISTORIC FLOODING WITH FINAL SHOT OF RAIN STILL AHEAD

While only an additional 1 to 2 inches will likely fall, any rain will help the ongoing Texas drought.

SEVERE STORMS RELOAD ACROSS PLAINS WITH RENEWED THREATS OF LARGE HAIL AND TORNADOES LATE THIS WEEK

The threat of higher rain rates is expected to decrease heading into Tuesday night as the primary weather system shifts further east and much drier conditions begin to take hold.