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Severe storms reload across Plains with renewed threats of large hail and tornadoes late this week

All severe hazards are possible Thursday across a corridor stretching roughly from Wichita south to Oklahoma City, as the region enters a Level 2 out of 5 risk zone.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Severe storms reload late this week across portions of the Plains. From Oklahoma north into parts of the Upper Midwest, renewed threats of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all be possible by Thursday. Latest: 03:16

Plains brace for renewed threats of large hail, tornadoes as severe weather returns late week

Severe storms reload late this week across portions of the Plains. From Oklahoma north into parts of the Upper Midwest, renewed threats of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will all be possible by Thursday. Latest:

Severe storms will once again plague portions of the Plains by late this week.

MILLIONS IN PATH OF DAMAGING WINDS AS SEVERE STORM THREAT PUSHES EAST INTO OHIO VALLEY TO KICK OFF WEEKEND

From Oklahoma north into parts of the Upper Midwest, another stormy pattern is taking shape as severe threats brew—with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes all possible.

Severe storms overview

(FOX Weather)

 

DANGEROUS SEVERE STORMS FIRE OFF STRONG TORNADOES, 'MONSTER' HAIL TARGETING 50M+ ACROSS 1,500 MILES

This month has been packed with active weather, bringing a parade of multi-day severe storms across the central U.S.

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic drove through a tornado near Rockford, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. Debris whipped around him and trees collapsed as he turned around to get out of the storm's wrath.  01:40

FRIDAY: 'I am inside the tornado': FOX Weather Storm Tracker drives through tornado in Illinois

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic drove through a tornado near Rockford, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. Debris whipped around him and trees collapsed as he turned around to get out of the storm's wrath. 

This past week alone has brought at least 30 confirmed tornadoes to the region—including some rated as high as EF-3—accompanied by damaging winds topping 85 mph in several areas and large hail.

The storms also triggered destructive flooding across Wisconsin and Michigan

  • Image 1 of 6

    Tornado damage in Ringle, Wisconsin, on Friday, April 17, 2026. (Marathon County)

  • Image 2 of 6

    Numerous structures were destroyed and power lines were knocked down, leaving widespread impacts in Montana, Wisconsin.  (Derek Hanson )

  • Image 3 of 6

    Numerous structures in Montana, Wisconsin were destroyed by a violent tornado.  (Derek Hanson)

  • A damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
    Image 4 of 6

    A damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.  (Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

  • Homes damaged in Belton, Missouri, after severe weather on Friday.
    Image 5 of 6

    Homes damaged in Belton, Missouri, after severe weather on Friday.  (Charlie Mizell/Facebook)

  • A fire truck responds to reported tornado damage in Belton, Missouri.
    Image 6 of 6

    A fire truck responds to reported tornado damage in Belton, Missouri.  (Charlie Mizell/Facebook)

'CRISIS MODE:' MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN BATTLE HISTORIC FLOODING WITH FINAL SHOT OF RAIN STILL AHEAD

Severe weather dropped a tornado on the town of Lena, Illinois which caused extensive damage to homes and businesses. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier is live in Lena speaking to residents who are dealing with the damage. 07:19

SATURDAY: The sun comes up over tornado damage in Illinois

Severe weather dropped a tornado on the town of Lena, Illinois which caused extensive damage to homes and businesses. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier is live in Lena speaking to residents who are dealing with the damage.

Communities have been left reeling after multiple rounds of weather caused widespread structural damage, downed trees and thousands of power outages.

As a strong upper-level trough is forecast to eject out of the Rockies late this week, the dynamic system will spark a significant chance for severe storms beginning Thursday and likely persisting through the weekend.

Severe storm setup

(FOX Weather)

 

An area of low pressure will move into the Northern Plains, dragging an associated cold front southward.

In turn, this will act as a catalyst for a broad corridor of moisture return.

SPRING SHOCKER: COLD SNAP TO FOLLOW RECORD HEAT ACROSS THE EAST NEXT WEEK

"This southerly flow will pull Gulf air northward, setting the stage for an unstable environment characterized by high dew points and plentiful storm energy," the FOX Forecast Center said.

That said, the primary focus for storms to spark on Thursday will be along a sharpening dryline expected to develop across western Oklahoma and Kansas.

Severe storm threat on Thursday

(FOX Weather)

 

With daytime heating, it will allow for discrete supercells likely to fire along this boundary by late afternoon.

All severe hazards—including large hail and tornadoes—appear possible within a corridor stretching roughly from Wichita, Kansas, south to Oklahoma City. This region is currently highlighted under a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat.

WHAT IS A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM?

The risk area expands far north of the dryline, as well, and will be driven by a plume of high storm energy forecast to stretch from North Texas all the way into Southern Nebraska just ahead of the cold front.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, while the most concentrated severe risk remains near the dryline, isolated development within the broader warm sector cannot be ruled out.

Along with that, the cold front is expected to provide the primary trigger as it moves east, likely transitioning the storm mode into a more linear complex capable of producing severe storms through the end of the week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stick with FOX Weather for the latest updates as the team closely monitors Friday and Saturday for the continued potential of severe storms.

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