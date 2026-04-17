Devastating damage reported across multiple states after tornado outbreak hammers the Midwest

Over 50 million people across a 1,000-mile stretch of the central U.S. were battered by severe storms, as a tornado outbreak unleashed dangerous twisters across multiple states, leaving behind a trail of destruction spanning numerous states.

Several states across the Midwest have reported damage from confirmed tornadoes, as the outbreak tore through the region.

Cities and towns in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota confirmed structural damage to homes and buildings, as well as downed trees and power lines.

DANGEROUS SEVERE STORMS FIRE OFF STRONG TORNADOES, 'MONSTER' HAIL TARGETING 50M+ ACROSS 1,500 MILES

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 20 tornado reports across several states.

Lena, Illinois, reported significant structural damage to the town, including the high school and elementary school. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The sheriff advised people to stay away as they continued to assess damage.

The FOX Weather Beast captured a tornado on camera in Rockton, Illinois, where our Exclusive Storm Trackers Brandon Copic and Corey Gerken were also present.

In Belton, Missouri, the city reported no injuries, but a lot of damage to homes, power lines and more around the city.

Photos from a neighborhood in Belton, show the potential tornado damage, with siding ripped off of homes and trees fallen. In several photos, people assess the damage, and a fire truck responds.

WHAT IS A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM?

The city said they are still assessing the damage.

The Rochester, Minnesota, area sustained damage caused by a tornado that tore through the area.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said there is a temporary shelter established for residents in need at a local church.

In Wisconsin, approximately 75 homes in the town of Ringle sustained damage. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and all residents are accounted for at this time, according to town officials.

Also in Wisconsin, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office shared photos of multiple damaged homes.

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A confirmed tornado touched down in Buffalo County on Friday evening. The county reported no injuries.

More photos from Buffalo County in the city of Montana, Wisconsin, showed damage.