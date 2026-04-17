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Devastating damage reported across multiple states after tornado outbreak hammers the Midwest

Cities and towns in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota confirmed structural damage to homes and buildings, as well as downed trees and power lines.

By Hayley Vawter , Angela Fortuna
Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic drove through a tornado near Rockford, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. Debris whipped around him and trees collapsed as he turned around to get out of the storm's wrath.  01:40

'I am inside the tornado': FOX Weather Storm Tracker drives through tornado in Illinois

FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic drove through a tornado near Rockford, Illinois, on Friday afternoon. Debris whipped around him and trees collapsed as he turned around to get out of the storm's wrath. 

Over 50 million people across a 1,000-mile stretch of the central U.S. were battered by severe storms, as a tornado outbreak unleashed dangerous twisters across multiple states, leaving behind a trail of destruction spanning numerous states.

Several states across the Midwest have reported damage from confirmed tornadoes, as the outbreak tore through the region.

Cities and towns in Missouri, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota confirmed structural damage to homes and buildings, as well as downed trees and power lines.

DANGEROUS SEVERE STORMS FIRE OFF STRONG TORNADOES, 'MONSTER' HAIL TARGETING 50M+ ACROSS 1,500 MILES

The National Weather Service confirmed at least 20 tornado reports across several states.

Lena, Illinois, reported significant structural damage to the town, including the high school and elementary school. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The sheriff advised people to stay away as they continued to assess damage.

The FOX Weather Beast captured a tornado on camera in Rockton, Illinois, where our Exclusive Storm Trackers Brandon Copic and Corey Gerken were also present.

FOX Weather Storm Trackers in the field amid a severe weather outbreak across the Central US. The FOX Weather Beast team featuring Meteorologist Haley Meier, as well as FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Trackers Brandon Copic and Corey Gerkin pursue a confirmed tornado near Rockton, Illinois.  08:43

ILLINOIS TORNADO: FOX Weather Storm Trackers intercept tornado in rural Midwest

FOX Weather Storm Trackers in the field amid a severe weather outbreak across the Central US. The FOX Weather Beast team featuring Meteorologist Haley Meier, as well as FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Trackers Brandon Copic and Corey Gerkin pursue a confirmed tornado near Rockton, Illinois. 

In Belton, Missouri, the city reported no injuries, but a lot of damage to homes, power lines and more around the city.

A fire truck responds to reported tornado damage in Belton, Missouri.

A fire truck responds to reported tornado damage in Belton, Missouri. 

(Charlie Mizell/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Photos from a neighborhood in Belton, show the potential tornado damage, with siding ripped off of homes and trees fallen. In several photos, people assess the damage, and a fire truck responds.

WHAT IS A SUPERCELL THUNDERSTORM?

The city said they are still assessing the damage.

The Rochester, Minnesota, area sustained damage caused by a tornado that tore through the area.

A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground just south of Rochester, Minnesota. Those in the area were advised to take shelter immediately. 03:10

Tornado captured on camera in Minnesota

A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground just south of Rochester, Minnesota. Those in the area were advised to take shelter immediately.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said there is a temporary shelter established for residents in need at a local church.

In Wisconsin, approximately 75 homes in the town of Ringle sustained damage. No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and all residents are accounted for at this time, according to town officials.

Tornado damage in Ringle, Wisconsin, on Friday, April 17, 2026.

(Marathon County Government / FOX Weather)

Also in Wisconsin, the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office shared photos of multiple damaged homes.

  • Image 1 of 5

    Photo of a damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.  (Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

  • A damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
    Image 2 of 5

    A damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.  (Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

  • A damaged farm in Buffalo County, Wisconsin after a confirmed tornado.
    Image 3 of 5

    A damaged farm in Buffalo County, Wisconsin after a confirmed tornado.  (Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

  • A damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
    Image 4 of 5

    A damaged home in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.  (Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

  • A damaged structure in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.
    Image 5 of 5

    A damaged structure in Buffalo County, Wisconsin.  (Buffalo County Wisconsin Sheriff's Office)

A confirmed tornado touched down in Buffalo County on Friday evening. The county reported no injuries. 

More photos from Buffalo County in the city of Montana, Wisconsin, showed damage.

A violent tornado touched down in Montana, Wisconsin, causing significant damage across the region. 

(Derek Hanson  / FOX Weather)

More than 50 million people in the Midwest and the Plains were in the path of storms that generated strong tornadoes, "monster" hail and hurricane-force wind gusts.

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