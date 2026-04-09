Watch: Elderly couple rescued after vehicle slides into pond during heavy downpours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.- Police in Port St. Lucie, Florida, rescued an elderly couple from a vehicle that ended up partially submerged in a pond after crashing during heavy downpours on Wednesday.

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Relentless rainfall has been battering Florida’s Atlantic Coast, dropping several inches across the eastern half of the state and raising the potential for flash flooding.

Early Wednesday morning, the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to a crash near E. Caribbean Drive and Cam De Entrada, where a vehicle carrying two elderly passengers ended up submerged in a pond.

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Video shows the car covered up to the base of the windshield.

According to local news reports, the elderly woman made a wrong turn and tried to reverse when the vehicle slid into the pond.

Once on scene, officers immediately waded into the water and safely pulled the occupants from the submerged vehicle. Footage captures their heroic efforts as each individual is carefully brought to safety.

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According to the police department, the couple was medically evaluated and transported to the hospital as a precaution and are in good health.

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In a Facebook post about the incident, officers reminded the public that driving carefully is especially important in hazardous weather conditions.