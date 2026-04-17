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'Crisis mode:' Michigan and Wisconsin battle historic flooding with final shot of rain still ahead

Floodwaters have washed out roads and pushed dams and levees to the brink of failure after a widespread 3–5 inches of rain has fallen over the past 5 days from repeated rounds of severe storms.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
Homeowners across northern Michigan are unable to clean up amid record-breaking inundation caused by heavy rain and the melting of a historic winter snowpack. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday that the state is still in crisis mode. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has the latest from Cheboygan, where officials are trying to prevent the river from overtopping the city's dam. 07:10

Heavy rain, snowmelt cause devastating flooding across Michigan and Wisconsin

Homeowners across northern Michigan are unable to clean up amid record-breaking inundation caused by heavy rain and the melting of a historic winter snowpack. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday that the state is still in crisis mode. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne has the latest from Cheboygan, where officials are trying to prevent the river from overtopping the city's dam.

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — Dangerous flash flooding is unfolding across parts of Michigan and Wisconsin after days of heavy rain from severe storms and rapid snowmelt have pushed rivers into major flood stages and forced evacuations. Governors of both states declared states of emergency with a final shot of rain expected this weekend.

Floodwaters have washed out roads and pushed dams and levees to the brink of failure after a widespread 3–5 inches of rain has fallen over the past 5 days from repeated rounds of severe storms.

SEVERE STORMS BLAST MIDWEST WITH TORNADOES AND HAIL

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    Flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan. ( )

  • Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula area to temporarily close on April 13.
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    Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula area to temporarily close on April 13. (Village of Bellaire)

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    After the Boardman River swallowed a bridge on Beitner Road near Traverse City on April 14. (Grand Traverse County Road Commission)

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    According to local officials, the popular bridge on Beitner Road sees thousands of travelers a day. (Grand Traverse County Road Commission)

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    The Boardman River at Beitner Road in Traverse City crested at historic levels on April 14, according to the National Weather Service.  (Grand Traverse County Road Commission)

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    Snow falling in Marquette, Michigan, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Ray)

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    Blizzard conditions seen in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on March 16, 2026. (Brandon Copic)

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    Snow falling in Marquette, Michigan, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Robert Ray)

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    Snow falling in Frederic, Michigan, on Sunday, March 15, 2026. (Morgan Stahl)

  • Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan.
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    Members of the U.S. Coast Guard rescue a stranded snowmobile operator in Michigan. (@USCGGreatLakes / X)

  • In Marquette, Michigan, on February 18, 2026, as a winter storm warning is announced, heavy snow continues to fall with this winter storm bringing snow, ice, and hazardous conditions across Michigan, where up to 15 inches of snow are expected.
    Image 11 of 11

    In Marquette, Michigan, on February 18, 2026, as a winter storm warning is announced, heavy snow continues to fall with this winter storm bringing snow, ice, and hazardous conditions across Michigan, where up to 15 inches of snow are expected.  (Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto )

Inundation is ongoing across northern and West-Central Michigan, north of Grand Rapids, as well as parts of Southeast Wisconsin and Central Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Madison. 

Flood watches and warnings have been extended through Saturday morning across eastern Wisconsin, northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

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Aerial footage highlights the severe flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan, on Tuesday as continued rapid rain and snowmelt sent water levels surging in the Cheboygan Dam, forcing evacuations. 02:01

See it: Aerial footage highlights severe flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan amid critical dam levels

Aerial footage highlights the severe flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan, on Tuesday as continued rapid rain and snowmelt sent water levels surging in the Cheboygan Dam, forcing evacuations.

Numerous creeks and rivers are forecast to reach, or have already reached, major flood stage.

Some residents in Cheboygan, in northern Michigan, were prepared to evacuate Friday, after water levels rose to within 6 inches of topping part of the 104-year-old Cheboygan Dam. This comes after the Little Black River breached a different levee Tuesday, triggering evacuations and flooding in parts of downtown. 

River flood stages
(FOX Weather)

 

"We are in crisis mode right now," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said after visiting the dam on Thursday.

Both Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Whitmer cited damage from this week's severe weather and flooding as the impetus for disaster declarations. Gov. Whitmer expanded Michigan's state of emergency to include 33 additional counties Wednesday evening.

The county sheriff's office said Friday there were new washouts along the western part of Black Lake.

Drone footage from Cheboygan revealed the staggering extent of river flooding that has submerged entire neighborhoods.

Drone footage captured by the FOX Flight Team shows the extensive flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan. There is a high probability of a need to evacuate the area as water levels continue to rise. 01:58

Watch: Drone footage captures massive flooding in Michigan

Drone footage captured by the FOX Flight Team shows the extensive flooding in Cheboygan, Michigan. There is a high probability of a need to evacuate the area as water levels continue to rise.

Several Cheboygan residents told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne Thursday that they were self-evacuating due to rising water levels — many with snow still peeking out of floodwaters on their driveways.

Neighbors Byrne spoke to Thursday estimated hundreds of homes have already been flooded. With inches of lingering water after the initial flooding, homeowners said they haven't been able to start cleaning up.

"I've worked my butt off my entire life for everything, this is above and beyond what a lot of people are going to be able to handle," said Cheboygan resident Jon Bison.

Cheboygan flooding Friday.

Cheboygan flooding Friday.

(FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne / FOX Weather)

In West-Central Michigan, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office ordered additional flood patrols along the Muskegon River Friday, and said propane tanks and other debris have been spotted in the floodwaters.

Evacuations were ordered Thursday across parts of Newaygo and Oceana counties. 

Newaygo County ordered evacuations along the floodplain below the Croton Dam on the Muskegon River Thursday morning.

Hesperia officials said life-threatening flooding was possible for areas below the Hesperia Dam along the White River after it overflowed the dam's spillway Wednesday.

The Hesperia Dam in Michigan is inching closer to failure as floodwaters continue to rise. Heavy rain and snowmelt have fueled dangerous conditions across the region. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely. 00:09

Hesperia Dam is close to failure as heavy rain and snowmelt fuel floodwaters

The Hesperia Dam in Michigan is inching closer to failure as floodwaters continue to rise. Heavy rain and snowmelt have fueled dangerous conditions across the region. Officials continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Bellaire Dam in Antrim County reached the "ready" stage Tuesday night, prompting evacuation preparations.

Officials said water levels had risen within a foot of parts of the dam's crest.

Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula to temporarily close on April 13.

 Rising water levels in Northern Michigan prompted the area near the Richardi Park Dam along with the Peninsula area to temporarily close on April 13. 

(Village of Bellaire)

Also on Tuesday, a heavily-traveled bridge in Traverse City was overtaken and destroyed when the Boardman River surged over the bridge barrier.

Local officials said the span in Grand Traverse County supported thousands of vehicles a day.

Traverse City, Michigan bridge washed out by floodwaters.

Traverse City, Michigan bridge washed out by floodwaters.

(FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne / FOX Weather)

Historic flooding was also reported along the Menominee River near the Wisconsin border with Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Menominee County sheriffs said roads and bridges have been washed out.

Numerous locations across northern Michigan have already recorded their wettest spring on record, including Cheboygan and Traverse City.

The Boardman River at Beitner Road in Traverse City crested at historic levels on April 14, according to the National Weather Service. 

(Grand Traverse County Road Commission)

Milwaukee sets new monthly rain record

Milwaukee has now recorded its wettest April on record with 8.03 inches of rain, according to the FOX Forecast Center — the previous record was set in 2013. 

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO RESCUE 3 FROM WISCONSIN HOME AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

On Friday, the city asked people to put off doing laundry and take shorter showers to ease the strain on the sewer system, which had to release untreated wastewater into Lake Michigan to stave off widespread basement flooding.

Flooding closes Interstate 43 in Milwaukee Wednesday.

Flooding closes Interstate 43 in Milwaukee Wednesday.

(@MilwCoSheriff/X / FOX Weather)

Interstate 43 was completely submerged on the south side of Milwaukee Wednesday night, paralyzing traffic as a rush of fans left the Milwaukee Brewers game. I-43 reopened with residual delays Thursday.

In cental Wisconsin, cars were flooded and abandoned in parts of Fond du Lac on Thrusday.

Cars flooded in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Cars flooded in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

(WITI / FOX Weather)

Officials in the state capital of Madison said flooding reached historic levels in parts of the downtown Tuesday night. 

Waupaca County officials said flooding was ongoing with new road closures issued near the city of New London on Friday due to river flooding.

Flooding in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday.

Flooding in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday.

(City of Madison, Wisconsin Government/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Another 1–2 inches of rain is expected for the region through Saturday.

The rain combined with the transition to warmer temperatures is rapidly melting what was a historic snowpack for many places in both states.

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