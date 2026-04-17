'Crisis mode:' Michigan and Wisconsin battle historic flooding with final shot of rain still ahead

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. — Dangerous flash flooding is unfolding across parts of Michigan and Wisconsin after days of heavy rain from severe storms and rapid snowmelt have pushed rivers into major flood stages and forced evacuations. Governors of both states declared states of emergency with a final shot of rain expected this weekend.

Floodwaters have washed out roads and pushed dams and levees to the brink of failure after a widespread 3–5 inches of rain has fallen over the past 5 days from repeated rounds of severe storms.

SEVERE STORMS BLAST MIDWEST WITH TORNADOES AND HAIL

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Inundation is ongoing across northern and West-Central Michigan, north of Grand Rapids, as well as parts of Southeast Wisconsin and Central Wisconsin, including Milwaukee and Madison.

Flood watches and warnings have been extended through Saturday morning across eastern Wisconsin, northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Numerous creeks and rivers are forecast to reach, or have already reached, major flood stage.

Some residents in Cheboygan, in northern Michigan, were prepared to evacuate Friday, after water levels rose to within 6 inches of topping part of the 104-year-old Cheboygan Dam. This comes after the Little Black River breached a different levee Tuesday, triggering evacuations and flooding in parts of downtown.

River flood stages

(FOX Weather)



"We are in crisis mode right now," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said after visiting the dam on Thursday.

Both Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and Michigan Gov. Whitmer cited damage from this week's severe weather and flooding as the impetus for disaster declarations. Gov. Whitmer expanded Michigan's state of emergency to include 33 additional counties Wednesday evening.

The county sheriff's office said Friday there were new washouts along the western part of Black Lake.

Drone footage from Cheboygan revealed the staggering extent of river flooding that has submerged entire neighborhoods.

Several Cheboygan residents told FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne Thursday that they were self-evacuating due to rising water levels — many with snow still peeking out of floodwaters on their driveways.

Neighbors Byrne spoke to Thursday estimated hundreds of homes have already been flooded. With inches of lingering water after the initial flooding, homeowners said they haven't been able to start cleaning up.

"I've worked my butt off my entire life for everything, this is above and beyond what a lot of people are going to be able to handle," said Cheboygan resident Jon Bison.

In West-Central Michigan, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office ordered additional flood patrols along the Muskegon River Friday, and said propane tanks and other debris have been spotted in the floodwaters.

Evacuations were ordered Thursday across parts of Newaygo and Oceana counties.

Newaygo County ordered evacuations along the floodplain below the Croton Dam on the Muskegon River Thursday morning.

Hesperia officials said life-threatening flooding was possible for areas below the Hesperia Dam along the White River after it overflowed the dam's spillway Wednesday.

The Bellaire Dam in Antrim County reached the "ready" stage Tuesday night, prompting evacuation preparations.

Officials said water levels had risen within a foot of parts of the dam's crest.

Also on Tuesday, a heavily-traveled bridge in Traverse City was overtaken and destroyed when the Boardman River surged over the bridge barrier.

Local officials said the span in Grand Traverse County supported thousands of vehicles a day.

Historic flooding was also reported along the Menominee River near the Wisconsin border with Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Menominee County sheriffs said roads and bridges have been washed out.

Numerous locations across northern Michigan have already recorded their wettest spring on record, including Cheboygan and Traverse City.

Milwaukee sets new monthly rain record

Milwaukee has now recorded its wettest April on record with 8.03 inches of rain, according to the FOX Forecast Center — the previous record was set in 2013.

PHOTOS: FIREFIGHTERS RUSH TO RESCUE 3 FROM WISCONSIN HOME AMID RISING FLOODWATERS

On Friday, the city asked people to put off doing laundry and take shorter showers to ease the strain on the sewer system, which had to release untreated wastewater into Lake Michigan to stave off widespread basement flooding.

Interstate 43 was completely submerged on the south side of Milwaukee Wednesday night, paralyzing traffic as a rush of fans left the Milwaukee Brewers game. I-43 reopened with residual delays Thursday.

In cental Wisconsin, cars were flooded and abandoned in parts of Fond du Lac on Thrusday.

Officials in the state capital of Madison said flooding reached historic levels in parts of the downtown Tuesday night.

Waupaca County officials said flooding was ongoing with new road closures issued near the city of New London on Friday due to river flooding.

Another 1–2 inches of rain is expected for the region through Saturday.

The rain combined with the transition to warmer temperatures is rapidly melting what was a historic snowpack for many places in both states.