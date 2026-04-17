Spring shocker: Cold snap to follow record heat across the East next week

A spring chill will return early next week, with some areas staying cooler through the end of April.

It comes as several record high temperatures fell this week across the East, with many cities seeing their earliest 90 degree days in over a decade.

RECORD-SETTING SPRING HEAT WAVE DRIVES TEMPERATURES INTO THE 90S ACROSS EASTERN US

Starting Sunday, a strong cold front will start progressing toward the East Coast. As it moves through, it will bring a round of rain and, as temperatures drop, some snow will fall across higher terrain in the Adirondacks and far northern New England.

High temperature departure on Monday.

(FOX Weather)



While a few flakes are possible in certain areas, the more widespread impact will be the sharp drop in temperatures heading into early next week.

This past week, many cities — including Washington, DC, Philadelphia and Atlantic City, New Jersey — recorded their earliest 90-degree day in over a decade. The 80s and low 90s will be long gone once this cold front moves through the East by Sunday afternoon.

WHAT IS A COLD FRONT?

High temps will shift from 10 to 25 degrees above average on Friday to 20 to 30 degrees below average on Monday for nearly 200 million Americans.

Forecast high temperatures on Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Some notable temperature drops include Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, where a high near 80 on Saturday will fall to a morning low of 32 degrees by Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center. That's a near-50 degree drop.

WHAT IS CAUSING ALL THE RECENT FLOODING IN THE GREAT LAKES?

Washington, DC will reach the mid-80s on Saturday before falling into the mid-40s to start the week.

Locations across interior New England and the Northeast could see below-freezing temperatures, which, while not entirely uncommon in mid-April, will still come as a shock after the recent record warmth.

East temperature slump in the Northeast.

(FOX Weather)



By Monday afternoon, temps will peak only in the 40s and low 50s in most areas, which is more typical of early March than mid-April.

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But will the cold last? The answer is yes for some, but the longer-range temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center suggests the Northeast will stay slightly cooler than average through the end of April.