More than 150 records poised to be broken as spring heat bakes nearly 30 million people the East

A prolonged stretch is building across the East this week, and is on track to break more than 150 record highs through Saturday, with temperatures running 20 to 30 degrees above average.

Eastern heat wave overview

(FOX Weather)



In fact, cities such as New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Nashville — just to name a few — will likely record their first 90-degree day of the year on Wednesday.

DANGEROUS TORNADOES AND HAIL SLAM THE MIDWEST, PLAINS AS SEVERE WEATHER EXPANDS OVER 130M

Altogether, nearly 30 million Americans will see afternoon highs reach 90 degrees or higher.

And some areas are already breaking records. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, 31 new record highs were set.

Record highs recorded today so far

(FOX Weather)



A massive ridge of high pressure is fueling this spring heatwave as it anchors itself over the region, triggering temperatures to soar significantly above average from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic and into the Northeast.

MILLIONS ACROSS 1,000 MILES IN PATH OF TRIPLE THREAT AS PARADE OF SEVERE WEATHER CONTINUES THROUGH WEEKEND

With the core of the heat set to take hold over the I-95 corridor, conditions will intensify as warm air from the Midwest spills in toward the East coast, pushing highs well into the mid-to-upper 80s to low 90s.

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The FOX Forecast Center highlights that heat like this is typically not seen until May or June, with conditions peaking Wednesday and Thursday.

NOAA: WARMEST MARCH EVER RECORDED ACROSS LOWER 48 DRIVEN BY HISTORIC WESTERN HEAT DOME

Following a record-warm March that occurred across the western half of the country, this early-season heat is particularly notable.

That said, the wave will remain in place for the rest of the week and into the weekend before a notable temperature drop.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This is the same cold front associated with the severe storms in the Midwest that will swing into the Northeast, bringing a notable cooldown.

Temperatures will drop over 30° in some locations by Monday with temperatures returning closer to average.