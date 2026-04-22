Millions of gallons of wastewater overflow during extreme flooding in Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. — Officials are warning the public after millions of gallons of wastewater overflowed during extreme flooding in Michigan.

The City of Midland Water Reclamation said the overflow event began on April 17 and concluded on Tuesday.

It happened because of heavy rainfall, which led to excess water entering the system and causing the facility's overflow detention pond to discharge into the storm sewer.

WATCH: DRONE FOOTAGE REVEALS JAW-DROPPING EXTENT OF FLOODING IN MICHIGAN

City officials said 21.43 million gallons of partially treated wastewater was released.

Officials said city staff tested the discharged water, and nearly all results indicate the water would have met National Pollutant Elimination System limits. The only analyte that exceeded normal limits is chlorine residual, according to city officials.

High chlorine residual in water can cause health issues like skin and eye irritation, respiratory distress and digestive discomfort, according to health officials.

Long-term exposure to high chlorine residual levels is associated with potential cancer risks, including bladder and rectal cancers, experts say.

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The sewage water started to overflow at approximately 5:55 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and concluded at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

City officials said there is no perceived threat to public health and safety, but they are still advising people to stay out of the water when venturing outdoors .

RISING WATERS: DAYS OF HEAVY RAIN CAUSE RIVERS IN MICHIGAN AND WISCONSIN TO EXCEED LIMITS

A tremendous amount of snowmelt, along with recent severe storms and heavy rain, has resulted in widespread flooding and overflowing rivers across Michigan and Wisconsin.

Officials have also reported debris floating in local waterways due to the flooding.

Due to the ongoing flood threat, Michigan Governor Gretchen Wiltmer declared a state of emergency for Cheboygan County, citing rising waters and the threat to the dam complex on the river.

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