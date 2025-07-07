Historic Texas flooding kills 82 amid desperate search for survivors, more dangerous rain in devastated areas

KERRVILLE, Texas – Search and rescue operations continue across Texas’ Hill Country days after a 20-foot "deadly flood wave" rushed down the Guadalupe River, decimating communities and leaving at least 82 people dead with dozens still missing.

Sadly, officials fear the death toll will continue to rise as hundreds of first responders both on the ground and in the air look for anyone who was swept away during the disaster.

In hard-hit Kerr County, officials say at least 68 people were killed, including at least 28 children. Many of the children that lost their lives were staying at Camp Mystic in Hunt, a Christian, all-girls summer camp, and were sleeping when the catastrophe began to unfold.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott toured the devastation at Camp Mystic, saying it was "nothing short of horrific to see what those young children went through."

Deaths have been reported in six Texas counties – Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green.

And not all the victims have been identified. Family members of those who remain missing have been asked to submit DNA, which will be flown to a laboratory for testing.

According to the Texas Military Department, rescue operations so far have resulted in the successful recovery of more than 500 people. Those rescue efforts included 361 air evacuations conducted with Black Hawk helicopters and 159 ground rescues.

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring said he was reminded of Fred Rogers, more commonly known as Mr. Rogers, who once said during a time of crisis to "look for the helpers."

"In Kerrville, those helpers are the city staff, county personnel, state agencies and federal agencies," he said. "The entire Kerrville City Council is on site today. We’re doing everything we can."

He went on to say that the goal is to "rescue those in peril and find those who are lost."

Abbott made a disaster declaration for more than a dozen counties in the Texas Hill Country that were impacted by flash flooding.

"This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever," Abbott said. "The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those in harm’s way. There is an extraordinary collaboration to make sure that we address everybody’s concerns as quickly as possible."

The disaster declaration, which is in effect for 15 counties, allows communities "access to every tool, strategy, and personnel that the State of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless."

In addition, President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County to "ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."

PHOTOS, VIDEOS REVEAL DISASTROUS DAMAGE ACROSS KERR COUNTY, TEXAS AFTER DEADLY FLASH FLOOD

This graphic shows active flood alerts in Texas.

(FOX Weather)



More rounds of heavy rain are expected to continue across south-central Texas through at least Tuesday, raising fears of more flooding in communities already hit hard over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

New Flood Watches have been issued across the region, with the threat of locally heavy rainfall continuing through Tuesday.

And downstream river and lake flooding will also continue through the next several days.

In fact, the FOX Forecast Center said that while the first rivers to flood have already reached their peak crest, the floodwaters are continuing to flow downstream.

The Guadalupe River in Bloomington, Texas, over 200 miles downstream from the river in Hunt, is not forecast to reach minor flood stage until Wednesday.