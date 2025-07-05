Here’s how to help the victims of the Texas flooding

KERR COUNTY, Texas - Heavy rainfall on Independence Day caused rivers and streams to rise rapidly in Central Texas, leading to the deaths of dozens of residents and visitors.

While nearly 1,000 people have been rescued, dozens remain unaccounted for, and families continue to search for their loved ones.

Anyone needing to report a missing person or organize a reunification is urged to call Texas authorities at 830-258-1111.

As the recovery process begins, several organizations have made it easy to donate to relief efforts in the Lone Star State.

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has set up a fund to help the hardest-hit communities in Kerr County.

Donations can be made on the group’s website, and staff say they will only distribute donations to vetted organizations.

"Grants from the Fund will support nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies, and local governments actively involved in response, relief, and recovery efforts. While we are unable to award grants directly to individuals or families - or to fund repairs to private property or replace personal belongings - we are committed to channeling resources to the trusted organizations working tirelessly to help our neighbors in need. Together, we can make a meaningful difference during this challenging time," the foundation stated.

For individual assistance, GoFundMe, an online crowdfunding platform, has established a webpage of verified fundraisers.

As of Saturday evening, at least two dozen fundraisers were publicly listed, from people seeking help with burial costs to assistance with rebuilding homes.

Donations to personal fundraisers on GoFundMe are considered gifts and are not tax-deductible.

Groups such as the Salvation Army and World Central Kitchen have also mobilized volunteers and sent resources to the state, including emergency aid, food, and drinks.

Both groups have made it easy to donate online and say monetary donations are best if you cannot physically volunteer.

Additionally, the American Red Cross says donating blood at your local blood bank can go a long way in supporting efforts before a disaster strikes.

Blood availability is typically at its lowest levels during the summer and early fall, as many families take vacations and put donations on the back burner.

The nonprofit humanitarian organization says there is an emergency need for Type O blood and is offering free giveaways to encourage people to donate during the summer.

You can make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.