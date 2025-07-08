Historic Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100 as desperate search for survivors enters fifth day

KERRVILLE, Texas – The search for survivors in the wake of catastrophic and historic flooding in Texas has entered its fifth day as the death toll surpasses 100 with dozens of people still missing.

On Monday afternoon, the Texas flooding disaster became more deadly than the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina, with more than 100 killed directly by flooding.

Many of the victims were children, most of whom were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian, all-girls summer camp, located in Hunt on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Texas’ Hill Country.

"Texas is grieving right now," U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, said in a news conference on Monday. "The pain, the shock of what has transpired these last few days has broken the hearts of our state."

Kerr County has seen the most deaths due to the flash flooding, with officials saying 84 people were killed, including 28 children.

"The children, the little girls who were lost at Camp Mystic – it’s every parent’s worst nightmare," Cruz continued. "Every mom and dad – last week, we were picking up our daughter from camp here in Hunt. My girls had gone to camp here for a decade."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who had previously toured the destruction at Camp Mystic, described it as "nothing short of horrific to see what those young children went through."

Deaths have been reported in six Texas counties – Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green. In total, 104 people are confirmed dead so far. And officials fear that number will continue to rise as hundreds of first responders continue their search for those who may have been swept downstream during the catastrophe.

The Texas Military Department said rescue operations so far have resulted in the successful recovery of more than 500 people, but the total number of people rescued was far higher.

"Tragedies hit this state," Cruz said. "Natural disasters hit this state. And, without fail, 100 out of 100 times, when that happens, we see Texans coming together, helping each other, engaging in acts of heroism. There have been over 850 high-water rescues since this flooding began."

Abbott made a disaster declaration for more than a dozen counties in Texas’ Hill Country that were impacted, and President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County to "ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."

‘Looking for a miracle’

Scenes of devastation stretch as far as the eye can see, with piles of destroyed homes and businesses lying on damaged roads, as well as along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville.

All the while, the search for survivors continues around the clock.

"Search and rescue continues here," FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said Tuesday morning. "It has not stopped since July Fourth, and we see the visuals. From Kerrville and other areas, men and women on the ground, first responders are walking the banks of the Guadalupe River, looking for a miracle."

Helicopters continue to fly overhead, hoping to find some of the missing still alive.

"When the light comes up, it will be a flurry of activity on the banks of the Guadalupe looking for a miracle," Ray continued. "Also, people here, residents, are trying their best to help those that lost everything."

And it’s been an emotional roller coaster for those who survived the disaster.

"I spent the first two days crying," Joyce Pearce said. "That second day, I stopped crying. I went and fed people. The third day, I came out and looked for bodies. Here I am again. It’s horrible. I have grandchildren that, I just couldn’t imagine them flowing down a river."

Pearce said that she and a friend have been looking through piles of debris "hoping that maybe we can find something that reunited somebody back with their family."

Aid groups from across the U.S. have descended upon the scene to help, and President Donald Trump said he would be on the ground in Texas on Friday to tour the extensive damage and destruction.

More rain possible in Texas this week

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in Texas through Tuesday, July 8.

After more than a foot of rain caused the historic flooding across south-central Texas over the Fourth of July holiday, conditions are finally expected to begin to dry out, but there’s still a risk of more precipitation and thunderstorms by midweek.

The FOX Forecast Center said that by Tuesday afternoon, rain and thunderstorms will mainly be confined to the Gulf Coast region of Texas.

Most areas impacted by flooding will remain dry, but there’s a chance for more rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Most of those storms will be east of the Interstate 35 corridor, but due to the already saturated soil, this could lead to more flash flooding.

And downstream river and lake flooding will continue over the next several days. While the first rivers to flood have already crested, floodwaters will continue to move downstream.

The Guadalupe River in Bloomington, Texas, more than 200 miles downstream from the Guadalupe River in Hunt, is not expected to reach minor flood stage until Wednesday.