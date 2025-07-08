Historic Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100 as desperate search for survivors enters fifth day

The death toll in the aftermath of the historic flooding in Texas has surpassed 100 as hundreds of first responders continue their search for survivors and residents begin to sift through piles of debris. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was in Kerrville on Tuesday, July 8, with the latest.
KERRVILLE, Texas – The search for survivors in the wake of catastrophic and historic flooding in Texas has entered its fifth day as the death toll surpasses 100 with dozens of people still missing.
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: A US flag is seen around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025.
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025.
TEXAS, US - JULY 7: A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States, on Monday, July 7, 2025. The historic Christian girls' summer camp confirmed on Monday that 27 campers and counselors died after the Guadalupe River overflowed, inundating the camp and surrounding areas. "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River," the camp said in a statement. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
KERR COUNTY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - JULY 7: Teams continue rescue and recovery operations around the Guadalupe River, which overflowed, contributing to a disaster that has killed at least 104 people across the region, including campers and staff in the US state of Texas on Monday, July 7, 2025. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
TEXAS, US - JULY 7: A view of damage following the devastating flash floods that hit Central Texas, United States, on Monday, July 7, 2025. The historic Christian girls' summer camp confirmed on Monday that 27 campers and counselors died after the Guadalupe River overflowed, inundating the camp and surrounding areas. "Camp Mystic is grieving the loss of 27 campers and counselors following the catastrophic flooding on the Guadalupe River," the camp said in a statement. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
A person holds a candle reading "Kerrville strong" during a vigil for the victims of the floods over Fourth of July weekend, at Travis Park, in San Antonio, Texas, on July 7, 2025. The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100 on July 7, as rescuers continued their grim search for people swept away by torrents of water. Among the dead were at least 27 girls and counselors who were staying at a youth summer camp on a river when disaster struck over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
INGRAM, TEXAS - JULY 7: Search and rescue crews continue to look for missing persons after devastating floods hit near the Guadalupe River in Ingram, Texas on July 7, 2025. The death toll from flash floods in the US state of Texas has risen to 91, with the majority of fatalities concentrated in Kerr County, officials said Monday. (Photo by Jorge Salgado/Anadolu via Getty Images)
HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 7: Search and rescue workers use a sonar device while paddling down the Guadalupe River looking for survivors or the remains of victims swept up in the flash flooding on July 7, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall early Friday caused severe flash flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with more than 90 fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images).
KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 7: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) speaks at a news briefing in Texas' Hill Country near the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas on July 7, 2025. (Photo by Jorge Salgado/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Many of the victims were children, most of whom were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian, all-girls summer camp, located in Hunt on the banks of the Guadalupe River in Texas’ Hill Country.
"Texas is grieving right now," U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, of Texas, said in a news conference on Monday. "The pain, the shock of what has transpired these last few days has broken the hearts of our state."
Kerr County has seen the most deaths due to the flash flooding, with officials saying 84 people were killed, including 28 children.
KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 7: U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (Texas) speaks at a news briefing in Texas' Hill Country near the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas on July 7, 2025.
"The children, the little girls who were lost at Camp Mystic – it’s every parent’s worst nightmare," Cruz continued. "Every mom and dad – last week, we were picking up our daughter from camp here in Hunt. My girls had gone to camp here for a decade."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who had previously toured the destruction at Camp Mystic, described it as "nothing short of horrific to see what those young children went through."
Deaths have been reported in six Texas counties – Kerr, Burnet, Travis, Kendall, Williamson and Tom Green. In total, 104 people are confirmed dead so far. And officials fear that number will continue to rise as hundreds of first responders continue their search for those who may have been swept downstream during the catastrophe.
Video from the U.S. Coast Guard District 8 shows an aircrew rescuing a family near Kerrville, Texas after flooding surrounded their camper.
The Texas Military Department said rescue operations so far have resulted in the successful recovery of more than 500 people, but the total number of people rescued was far higher.
"Tragedies hit this state," Cruz said. "Natural disasters hit this state. And, without fail, 100 out of 100 times, when that happens, we see Texans coming together, helping each other, engaging in acts of heroism. There have been over 850 high-water rescues since this flooding began."
Abbott made a disaster declaration for more than a dozen counties in Texas’ Hill Country that were impacted, and President Donald Trump signed a major disaster declaration for Kerr County to "ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need."
FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray got a firsthand look at the devastation caused by historic and deadly flooding that decimated communities across Texas’ Hill Country over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Scenes of devastation stretch as far as the eye can see, with piles of destroyed homes and businesses lying on damaged roads, as well as along the banks of the Guadalupe River in Kerrville.
All the while, the search for survivors continues around the clock.
This image shows people searching through debris left behind after historic and deadly flooding in Texas.
"Search and rescue continues here," FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray said Tuesday morning. "It has not stopped since July Fourth, and we see the visuals. From Kerrville and other areas, men and women on the ground, first responders are walking the banks of the Guadalupe River, looking for a miracle."
Helicopters continue to fly overhead, hoping to find some of the missing still alive.
"When the light comes up, it will be a flurry of activity on the banks of the Guadalupe looking for a miracle," Ray continued. "Also, people here, residents, are trying their best to help those that lost everything."
People are seen looking at damage left behind after historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
And it’s been an emotional roller coaster for those who survived the disaster.
"I spent the first two days crying," Joyce Pearce said. "That second day, I stopped crying. I went and fed people. The third day, I came out and looked for bodies. Here I am again. It’s horrible. I have grandchildren that, I just couldn’t imagine them flowing down a river."
This image shows the aftermath of historic and deadly flooding in Kerrville, Texas.
Pearce said that she and a friend have been looking through piles of debris "hoping that maybe we can find something that reunited somebody back with their family."
Aid groups from across the U.S. have descended upon the scene to help, and President Donald Trump said he would be on the ground in Texas on Friday to tour the extensive damage and destruction.
More rain possible in Texas this week
This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in Texas through Tuesday, July 8. (FOX Weather)
After more than a foot of rain caused the historic flooding across south-central Texas over the Fourth of July holiday, conditions are finally expected to begin to dry out, but there’s still a risk of more precipitation and thunderstorms by midweek.
The FOX Forecast Center said that by Tuesday afternoon, rain and thunderstorms will mainly be confined to the Gulf Coast region of Texas.
Most areas impacted by flooding will remain dry, but there’s a chance for more rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday.