Photos, videos reveal disastrous damage across Kerr County, Texas after deadly flash flood

KERRVILLE, Texas– As a deadly "flood wave" swept through Kerr County, Texas, on the Fourth of July, miles and miles of damage were left behind.

The Guadalupe River surge measured 20 feet in just an hour at Kerrville and nearly 27 feet in Comfort, Texas in just 45 minutes. The surge took the river from normal levels to historic levels not seen in nearly a century before many had time to react.

Photos and videos in the day since the flood have shown just how far the destruction runs.

At least 27 people have died, Kerr County officials said Saturday. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reported in Kerrville, where a lot of the damage happened:

Photos showed the high waters of the Guadalupe River on Friday, with trees broken along the river's edge.

Floodwaters pushed mud and debris downstream.

Entire homes were swept away near the river.

All that was left behind were concrete pads where the home's foundation stood.

Residents desperately await news that their missing loved ones have been found alive.

Dozens of people are still missing. Including 27 girls who were attending Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas.

An RV park was washed away, video from Kerrville showed.

'This used to be a campground," X user DavidEReal4 said in the video. "All those RVs are down river."

In a Saturday press conference, Kerr County Sheriff said more than 850 evacuations had happened since Friday.

"People need to know today will be a hard day," Kerville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said. "Please pray for our community."

Kerr County officials said search and rescue hasn't stopped since the floods began.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration for Kerr and several other counties in Texas Hill Country.