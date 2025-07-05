Photos, videos reveal disastrous damage across Kerr County, Texas after deadly flash flood

Search
By Hayley Vawter
Kerrville floods leave behind a trail of devastation in Texas, where at least 27 people are dead and many more still unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon.

KERRVILLE, Texas– As a deadly "flood wave" swept through Kerr County, Texas, on the Fourth of July, miles and miles of damage were left behind. 

The Guadalupe River surge measured 20 feet in just an hour at Kerrville and nearly 27 feet in Comfort, Texas in just 45 minutes. The surge took the river from normal levels to historic levels not seen in nearly a century before many had time to react.

Photos and videos in the day since the flood have shown just how far the destruction runs. 

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING LEAVES AT LEAST 27 DEAD, DOZENS MISSING AS 'DEADLY FLOOD WAVE' SWEPT CENTRAL TEXAS

  • Flood damage in Kerrville, TX.
    Image 1 of 13

    Flood damage in Kerrville, TX. (FOX Weather)

  • Flood damage in Kerrville, TX.
    Image 2 of 13

    Flood damage in Kerrville, TX. (FOX Weather)

  • Image 3 of 13

    A photo shows overturned vehicles and broken trees after flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a "catastrophic" flash flood that killed at least 24 people as it swept through south-central Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Storm damage in Kerrville, TX.
    Image 4 of 13

    Storm damage in Kerrville, TX.  (FOX Weather)

  • Flooded San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas.
    Image 5 of 13

    Flooded San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas. (Kaylene Ward)

  • Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
    Image 6 of 13

    Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Eric Vryn)

  • Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.
    Image 7 of 13

    Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas. (Eric Vryn)

  • Laeighton Sterling (R) and Nicole Whelam observe flood waters from the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
    Image 8 of 13

    Laeighton Sterling (R) and Nicole Whelam observe flood waters from the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. (Eric Vryn)

  • Storm damage in Kerrville, TX. Note how the lower sections of the trees have been shredded by floodwater and debris.
    Image 9 of 13

    Storm damage in Kerrville, TX. Note how the lower sections of the trees have been shredded by floodwater and debris. (FOX Weather)

  • Storm damage in Kerrville, TX.
    Image 10 of 13

    Storm damage in Kerrville, TX.  (FOX Weather)

  • Sediment and debris lie in driveway after the Fourth of July flood in Kerrville, TX. Note the crumpled up carport in the background.
    Image 11 of 13

    Sediment and debris lie in driveway after the Fourth of July flood in Kerrville, TX. Note the crumpled up carport in the background. (FOX Weather)

  • Image 12 of 13

    A member of the public stands next to overturned vehicles and broken trees after flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a "catastrophic" flash flood that killed at least 24 people as it swept through south-central Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • Image 13 of 13

    A member of the public looks out at flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a "catastrophic" flash flood that killed at least 24 people as it swept through south-central Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

At least 27 people have died, Kerr County officials said Saturday. The death toll is expected to continue to rise. 

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reported in Kerrville, where a lot of the damage happened:

Photos showed the high waters of the Guadalupe River on Friday, with trees broken along the river's edge. 

Floodwaters pushed mud and debris downstream.

Entire homes were swept away near the river. 

All that was left behind were concrete pads where the home's foundation stood. 

Heavy rainfall produced a "deadly flood wave" along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, according to the National Weather Service. The surging river carried away cars and wiped out entire homes.

Heavy rainfall produced a "deadly flood wave" along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, according to the National Weather Service. The surging river carried away cars and wiped out entire homes.

Residents desperately await news that their missing loved ones have been found alive. 

Dozens of people are still missing. Including 27 girls who were attending Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian camp along the Guadalupe River in Hunt, Texas. 

FRANTIC SEARCH FOR DOZENS OF MISSING GIRLS FROM CAMP MYSTIC AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING IN TEXAS HILL COUNTRY

An RV park was washed away, video from Kerrville showed. 

'This used to be a campground," X user DavidEReal4 said in the video. "All those RVs are down river."

Video shot on Friday shows the devastating aftermath of a flooded Guadalupe River washing away nearly 50 RVs and tiny homes from a campground in Kerrville, Texas. 

Video shot on Friday shows the devastating aftermath of a flooded Guadalupe River washing away nearly 50 RVs and tiny homes from a campground in Kerrville, Texas. 

In a Saturday press conference, Kerr County Sheriff said more than 850 evacuations had happened since Friday. 

"People need to know today will be a hard day," Kerville Mayor Joe Herring Jr. said. "Please pray for our community."

Kerr County officials said search and rescue hasn't stopped since the floods began.   

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a disaster declaration for Kerr and several other counties in Texas Hill Country. 

