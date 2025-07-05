Photos, videos reveal disastrous damage across Kerr County, Texas after deadly flash flood
The Guadalupe River surge measured 20 feet in just an hour at Kerrville and nearly 27 feet in Comfort, Texas in just 45 minutes. The surge took the river from normal levels to historic levels not seen in nearly a century before many had time to react.
Kerrville floods leave behind a trail of devastation in Texas, where at least 27 people are dead and many more still unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon.
KERRVILLE, Texas– As a deadly "flood wave" swept through Kerr County, Texas, on the Fourth of July, miles and miles of damage were left behind.
Photos and videos in the day since the flood have shown just how far the destruction runs.
A photo shows overturned vehicles and broken trees after flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a "catastrophic" flash flood that killed at least 24 people as it swept through south-central Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Storm damage in Kerrville, TX.
(FOX Weather)
Flooded San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas.
(Kaylene Ward)
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
(Eric Vryn)
Boerne Search and Rescue teams navigate upstream in an inflatable boat on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.
(Eric Vryn)
Laeighton Sterling (R) and Nicole Whelam observe flood waters from the banks of the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
(Eric Vryn)
Storm damage in Kerrville, TX. Note how the lower sections of the trees have been shredded by floodwater and debris.
(FOX Weather)
Storm damage in Kerrville, TX.
(FOX Weather)
Sediment and debris lie in driveway after the Fourth of July flood in Kerrville, TX. Note the crumpled up carport in the background.
(FOX Weather)
A member of the public stands next to overturned vehicles and broken trees after flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a "catastrophic" flash flood that killed at least 24 people as it swept through south-central Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
A member of the public looks out at flooding caused by a flash flood at the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Rescuers were desperately searching for at least 20 girls missing from a riverside summer camp, officials said on July 5, after torrential rains caused a "catastrophic" flash flood that killed at least 24 people as it swept through south-central Texas. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP) (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
At least 27 people have died, Kerr County officials said Saturday. The death toll is expected to continue to rise.
FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney reported in Kerrville, where a lot of the damage happened:
(FOX Weather / FOX Weather)
Photos showed the high waters of the Guadalupe River on Friday, with trees broken along the river's edge.
Floodwaters pushed mud and debris downstream.
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas.
(Eric Vryn / Getty Images)
Entire homes were swept away near the river.
All that was left behind were concrete pads where the home's foundation stood.