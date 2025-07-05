Search
Extreme Weather
Frantic search for dozens of missing girls from Camp Mystic after historic flooding in Texas Hill Country

Historic flooding ripped through Kerr County and the campsite on Friday morning, as a "deadly flood wave" moved down the Guadalupe River, the National Weather Service said. About 750 people were at the camp at the time of the floods.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
HUNT, Texas– The frantic search for a group of missing girls attending a summer camp in Texas continues Saturday, as dozens of girls remain unaccounted for after historic flooding swept through their campsite on Friday morning. 

Camp Mystic is an all-girls Christian summer camp located right along the Guadalupe River, 18 miles from Kerrville in Hunt, Texas. 

Historic flooding ripped through Kerr County on Friday morning, as a "deadly flood wave" moved down the Guadalupe River, the National Weather Service said. 

KERRVILLE SLAMMED BY HISTORIC FLOODING AS SEARCH AND RESCUE CREWS SCRAMBLE TO FIND MISSING CHILDREN, ADULTS

Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a press conference on Saturday morning that 27 girls from Camp Mystic were still unaccounted for. 

The camp was hosting 750 girls when the flooding happened. 

Camp Mystic said in a note to parents on Friday that parents whose daughters were missing would be personally contacted. 

"Please continue to pray and send any help if you have contact to do so," the camp said to parents. 

The camp was without power, water or Wi-Fi during search and rescue efforts on Friday. The main access roads had washed out, leaving access difficult for rescue teams.

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING LEAVES AT LEAST 24 DEAD, DOZENS MISSING AS 'DEADLY FLOOD WAVE' SWEPT CENTRAL TEXAS

  • Texas Game Wardens enter Camp Mystic to help with evacuations.
    Image 1 of 4

    Texas Game Wardens enter Camp Mystic to help with evacuations. (Texas Game Wardens/Facebook)

  • Texas Game Wardens evacuate campers from Camp Mystic on July 4th..
    Image 2 of 4

    Texas Game Wardens evacuate campers from Camp Mystic on July 4th.. (Texas Game Wardens/Facebook)

  • Texas Game Wardens evacuate campers from Camp Mystic on July 4th..
    Image 3 of 4

    Texas Game Wardens evacuate campers from Camp Mystic on July 4th.. (Texas Game Wardens/Facebook)

  • Texas Game Wardens evacuate campers from Camp Mystic on July 4th..
    Image 4 of 4

    Texas Game Wardens evacuate campers from Camp Mystic on July 4th.. (Texas Game Wardens/Facebook)

Kerr County officials said in a Friday evening press conference that 27 people were found dead across the county, with the number expected to rise as an unknown number of people are still missing.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Kerr County and 14 other counties in Texas Hill Country amid the flooding. 

"We will not stop," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said, "until we find every last person."

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said more than 850 people had been evacuated so far in Kerr County. 

