2 Flash Flood Emergencies issued in Texas after up to 15 inches of rain; high-water rescues reported

SAN ANGELO, Texas – South Central Texas was hit by heavy rain on Friday morning, leading to two Flash Flood Emergencies. Reports indicate widespread high-water and home rescues throughout the affected areas.

The FOX Forecast Center said the first Flash Flood Emergency was issued near San Angelo after 12-15 inches of rain was reported and flooding was ongoing.

The second was issued near Kerrville after the Guadalupe River rose several feet in only a few short hours. Over 7 inches of rain in six hours was reported in Kerr County. In Brady, water reached homes and rescues took place. The National Weather Service said the river has reached the second-highest height on record, higher than the famous 1987 flood.

More rain is still to come in the southern Plains through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Rounds of rain and storms will move through the state of Texas on Friday and Saturday, raising the flash flood concerns, especially across West Texas.

Flood Watches have been posted across West Texas and parts of New Mexico through Friday where some locations could see 3-5 inches of rain.

A look at the flood alerts in Texas through Friday morning.

(FOX Weather)



The culprit? A stationary front that is continued to be draped across the region, sparking the chance of storms, the FOX Forecast Center said. There is also an upper-level disturbance moving through the Four Corners that will also aide with lift.

Texas and Oklahoma won't be the only states to see rain, as parts of the Southern Rockies of Colorado could see some storms.