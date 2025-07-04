Search
Kerrville slammed by historic flooding as search and rescue crews scramble to find missing people

Kerr County received more than seven inches of rain, and the Guadalupe River, which runs through Kerrville, rose over 20 feet.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Heavy rainfall led to flash flooding throughout the south-central Texas town of Kerrville on Friday morning. Local reports say rescuers were called to assist people stranded on rooftops and to investigate a home swept away by the swollen river.

KERRVILLE, Texas – Search and Rescue crews are scrambling to locate missing people and help countless others in dire need after catastrophic flooding from a swollen Guadalupe River swept through the Kerrville area on Friday morning.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Friday morning that there were fatalities, but did not give an exact number. 

Kerr County received more than 7 inches of rain – which much higher amounts upstream. An ensuing wall of water surged through the Guadalupe River, raising river levels over 20 feet an in hour, according to the National Weather Service.

At least one home was swept away near the river with extensive flood damage in the city near the river banks. 

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Torrential rains caused the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas, to surge on Friday morning, carrying away cars and other debris downstream.

"We didn't know this flood was coming," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said. "Rest assured, no one knew this kind of flood was coming."

Videos from Friday morning show the Guadalupe River so high, it nearly crosses over a bridge where traffic is still crossing. 

'DEADLY FLOOD WAVE' MOVING DOWN TEXAS' GUADALUPE RIVER AMID FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY

Historic rain slammed the city of Kerrville, Texas, Friday morning. Footage shot from a bridge overlooking the Guadalupe River, which runs through Kerrville, shows the river surging with floodwater . NOAA river gauges show the Guadalupe River was at nearly 30 feet.

Kelly confirmed in a press conference Friday afternoon that "dozens" of swift water rescues had been done so far. 

Social media feeds from the area are full of pleas for help to locate missing people. 

Camp Mystic, a Christian camp for girls, says some of their girls are unaccounted for after "catastrophic flooding" swept through the camp area. 

The camp, just 18 miles from Kerrville in Hunt, said it is conducting search and rescue for campers but help has been limited. The highway into the camp washed away, making it challenging to get additional help, the camp said. Power is out, and the internet is severed.  

A Flash Flood Emergency was in effect for Kerrville for several hours until 3 p.m. CDT Friday. 

Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring expressed his appreciation to first responders Friday morning. 

"Thank you to the men and women working to save lives, to save property," Herring said, emotionally. "Please pray for our community."

Multiple shelters are open across Kerrville for those displaced across the city. 

