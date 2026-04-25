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Emerging threat: Officials note record number of drones in restricted airspace during fires

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 218 drone sightings over active wildfires in 2025, with the largest number during the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
It's been one year since the Palisades and Eaton fires started on Jan. 7, 2025. Leading up to the fire, weather conditions were extremely conducive for wildfire starts in California. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier looks back at the day the fire started and how quickly things escalated a week after the start.  02:22

FILE: Recapping the timelines of the first week of the Palisades and Eaton fires 1 year ago

It's been one year since the Palisades and Eaton fires started on Jan. 7, 2025. Leading up to the fire, weather conditions were extremely conducive for wildfire starts in California. FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier looks back at the day the fire started and how quickly things escalated a week after the start. 

As if combating fires isn’t hard enough, officials are warning the public of a record number of drones interfering with wildfire operations.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have reported 218 drone sightings over active wildfires in 2025, with the largest number during the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles.

RECOUNTING THE HEARTBREAKING LOSS CAUSED BY THE DEADLY PALISADES AND EATON FIRES 1 YEAR LATER

The Palisades and Eaton fires caused extensive trails of devastation, which left 31 people dead and 18,000 buildings damaged or destroyed.

During these two fires, officials reported 184 drone incursions into the restricted airspace already established around the active fires.

Drone amid wildfire conditions.

Drone amid wildfire conditions.

(Forest Service photo by Dirk Giles)

This poses a serious risk to first responders, as an unauthorized drone forces fire managers to shut down an airspace for all operations supporting wildland fire suppression efforts for safety reasons.

"These mechanical critters of the sky are a nuisance to wildland firefighting when they are operating unauthorized in restricted airspace, putting pilots, their crews and aircraft at risk," a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER DIES WHILE FIGHTING LARGE WILDFIRE IN FLORIDA

When fire managers are forced to shut down the airspace, vital support, such as helicopters and planes dumping water or fire retardant, cannot operate, including extraction for firefighters in need.

Pacific Palisades Fire

A helicopter flies over homes threatened by the wind-driven Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California, January 7, 2025. A fast-moving brushfire in a Los Angeles suburb burned buildings and sparked evacuations Tuesday as "life-threatening" winds whipped the region. More than 200 acres (80 hectares) was burning in Pacific Palisades, a upscale spot with multi-million dollar homes in the Santa Monica Mountains, shuttering a key highway and blanketing the area with thick smoke. 

(David Swanson / AFP / Getty Images)

"People could die and more buildings and forests could burn when someone flies their unauthorized drone in restricted airspace," officials said.

In fact, a midair collision occurred on Jan. 9, 2025, between a water-dropping aircraft and a small consumer drone, prompting the FBI and other agencies to form a task force to detect drones attempting to enter an airspace.

They use a system to detect drones as soon as they are turned on in the area. Officials from the FBI and sheriff's office can track the drone operator's location and take legal action.

DEADLY WILDFIRES RAGE ACROSS GEORGIA AND FLORIDA FUELED BY DRY CONDITIONS AND HISTORIC DROUGHT

During a single day of operations during the historic Eaton and Palisades fires, officials intercepted 49 drones.

Officials are hopeful that going forward, this system can prevent drones from entering restricted airspace and avoid easily preventable collisions with aircraft, which could be deadly.

Fying a drone near a wildfire, which is a restricted airspace, could result in fines of up to $20,000 and up to 12 months in prison, according to officials.

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