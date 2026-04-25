Emerging threat: Officials note record number of drones in restricted airspace during fires

As if combating fires isn’t hard enough, officials are warning the public of a record number of drones interfering with wildfire operations.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture have reported 218 drone sightings over active wildfires in 2025, with the largest number during the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles.

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The Palisades and Eaton fires caused extensive trails of devastation, which left 31 people dead and 18,000 buildings damaged or destroyed.

During these two fires, officials reported 184 drone incursions into the restricted airspace already established around the active fires.

This poses a serious risk to first responders, as an unauthorized drone forces fire managers to shut down an airspace for all operations supporting wildland fire suppression efforts for safety reasons.

"These mechanical critters of the sky are a nuisance to wildland firefighting when they are operating unauthorized in restricted airspace, putting pilots, their crews and aircraft at risk," a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

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When fire managers are forced to shut down the airspace, vital support, such as helicopters and planes dumping water or fire retardant, cannot operate, including extraction for firefighters in need.

"People could die and more buildings and forests could burn when someone flies their unauthorized drone in restricted airspace," officials said.

In fact, a midair collision occurred on Jan. 9, 2025, between a water-dropping aircraft and a small consumer drone, prompting the FBI and other agencies to form a task force to detect drones attempting to enter an airspace.

They use a system to detect drones as soon as they are turned on in the area. Officials from the FBI and sheriff's office can track the drone operator's location and take legal action.

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During a single day of operations during the historic Eaton and Palisades fires, officials intercepted 49 drones.

Officials are hopeful that going forward, this system can prevent drones from entering restricted airspace and avoid easily preventable collisions with aircraft, which could be deadly.

Fying a drone near a wildfire, which is a restricted airspace, could result in fines of up to $20,000 and up to 12 months in prison, according to officials.