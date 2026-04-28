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Tornado causes injuries and significant damage in North Texas city of Mineral Wells

Located just outside the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, the tornado ripped through Mineral Wells, destroying buildings and scattering debris across roads and parking lots, in addition to causing injuries.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
A confirmed tornado ripped through Mineral Wells, Texas, causing significant structural damage to what appears to be a warehouse in a must-see video showcasing the damage. Video courtesy: @scr0sX / X 00:06

Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas

A confirmed tornado ripped through Mineral Wells, Texas, causing significant structural damage to what appears to be a warehouse in a must-see video showcasing the damage. Video courtesy: @scr0sX / X

MINERAL WELLS, Texas – On the tail end of a relentless severe weather marathon, a destructive tornado tore through the North Texas town of Mineral Wells, leaving a trail of significant structural damage and reported injuries Tuesday evening, officials said.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Southern Parker County at 5:11 p.m. CDT, warning of a confirmed, radar-indicated tornado that impacted Mineral Wells, among other areas.

A City of Mineral Wells official told FOX 4 that there is a large area of damage with some structures destroyed, and injuries have been reported. 00:23

Radar shows severe storms moving through Mineral Wells, Texas

A City of Mineral Wells official told FOX 4 that there is a large area of damage with some structures destroyed, and injuries have been reported.

At 5:10 p.m. CDT, a confirmed tornado was located along Highway 180 just west of Cool, Texas, roughly three miles east of Mineral Wells, moving towards the city at 25 mph, the warning said.

Located just outside the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex, the tornado ripped through Mineral Wells, destroying buildings and scattering debris across roads and parking lots, in addition to causing injuries, city officials told FOX 4 KDFW.

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  (Caden Hogue)

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  ( )

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  ( )

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  ( )

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  ( )

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  ( )

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    Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.  ( )

In a post on Facebook, Mineral Wells officials confirmed structural damage and the presence of first responders working to assess damages and immediate recovery efforts. 

"We are asking residents to stay home and avoid traveling in the northeast area of Mineral Wells, specifically from Country Club Estates to Lake Mineral Wells State Park along Highway 180," the post said. 

Images from Mineral Wells highlight the devastating impact of severe weather, with an entire warehouse suffering significant structural damage and numerous other buildings destroyed or heavily damaged.

Tornado damage in Mineral Wells, Texas, on April 28, 2026.

(@scr0sX / X / FOX Weather)

The devastating twister follows severe storms that swept across the region, killing two people in Texas and significantly impacting Parker County and other areas across the South.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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