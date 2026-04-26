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See it: Destructive storms slam Texas, leaving 1 dead as severe weather sweeps region

The trail of destruction displaced 20 families and caused numerous injuries, with Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirming at least one death in the Runaway Bay area.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
New video shows the widespread destruction in Runaway Bay, Texas, after powerful severe storms tore through the area, claiming one life and leaving multiple people injured. With more storms on the way, be sure to stick with FOX Weather for LIVE coverage to help keep you safe. 00:24

Severe storms leave 1 dead and multiple injured across Runaway Bay, Texas

New video shows the widespread destruction in Runaway Bay, Texas, after powerful severe storms tore through the area, claiming one life and leaving multiple people injured. With more storms on the way, be sure to stick with FOX Weather for LIVE coverage to help keep you safe.

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Texas was battered by severe weather producing large hail, thunderstorms and powerful winds — some nearing 90 mph — overnight.

With multiple tornado reports concentrated in North Texas, the National Weather Service (NWS) said they are conducting damage surveys to confirm the reports and issue official ratings for these storms.

MILLIONS AT RISK ACROSS PLAINS AS LARGE HAIL, POSSIBLE INTENSE TORNADOES RETURN TO KANSAS, OKLAHOMA

The trail of destruction displaced 20 families and caused numerous injuries, with Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirming at least one fatality in the Runaway Bay area.

Preliminary information from the NWS indicates that at least one tornado was an EF-2 with peak wind gusts of 135 mph. Other tracks and damage locations are still being assessed.

Following Sunday's press conference, officials issued a disaster declaration for the county "to ensure that our residents impacted by this event have every resource available to them to assist with the recovery process."

This comes as a part of a multi-day tornado outbreak that sparked on Thursday, April 23.

PHOTOS: VIOLENT TORNADO RATED AS EF-4 THAT TORE THROUGH ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNLEASHING DEVASTATING DAMAGE

Since then, 28 tornadoes have been confirmed across parts of the South and central U.S., including a monstrous EF-4 that tore through Enid, Oklahoma, with surveys ongoing.

  • Image 1 of 12

    FOX Weather Storm Tracker Brandon Copic intercepted a tornado near Nardin, Oklahoma.  (Brandon Copic)

  • Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 2 of 12

    Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • A collapsed barn in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 3 of 12

    A collapsed barn in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 4 of 12

    Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 5 of 12

    Damage to a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • A collapsed structure on a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 6 of 12

    A collapsed structure on a farm in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • A damaged home following a tornado in Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 7 of 12

    A damaged home following a tornado in Enid, Oklahoma.  (Jarrod Maloney)

  • First light on Friday, April 24, 2026, reveals the extent of damage from a powerful tornado that ripped through Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 8 of 12

    First light on Friday, April 24, 2026, reveals the extent of damage from a powerful tornado that ripped through Enid, Oklahoma. (Jarrod Maloney)

  • First light on Friday, April 24, 2026, reveals the extent of damage from a powerful tornado that ripped through Enid, Oklahoma.
    Image 9 of 12

    First light on Friday, April 24, 2026, reveals the extent of damage from a powerful tornado that ripped through Enid, Oklahoma. (FOX Weather)

  • Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado ripped through the city just before 8:30 p.m. on April 23, 2026.
    Image 10 of 12

    Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado ripped through the city just before 8:30 p.m. on April 23, 2026. (KOKH)

  • Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado ripped through the city just before 8:30 p.m. on April 23, 2026.
    Image 11 of 12

    Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado ripped through the city just before 8:30 p.m. on April 23, 2026. (KOKH)

  • Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado ripped through the city just before 8:30 p.m. on April 23, 2026.
    Image 12 of 12

    Damage in Enid, Oklahoma, after a tornado ripped through the city just before 8:30 p.m. on April 23, 2026. (KOKH)

On Saturday, tornado watches and warnings were in effect for portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, as a pocket of North Texas was under a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for tornadoes.

LEVEL 4/5 RISK: GIANT HAIL, STRONG TORNADOES TARGET PLAINS AGAIN AS DANGEROUS SEVERE STORMS FIRE UP

Storms also knocked out power to thousands of customers across North Texas.

Overnight, many utility partners, emergency response crews, county officials and specialized support teams worked to perform life-safety operations, restore power, support displaced residents and conduct damage assessments.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK BREWING WITH POTENTIAL STRONG, LONG TRACK TORNADOES TARGETING MILLIONS IN MIDWEST

"Our first priority is the safety and well-being of every resident affected by this storm, and our teams are working to meet those needs," Clark said early Sunday morning.

He also urged the public to continue avoiding the Runaway Bay area for the safety of residents and first responders.

Severe storm damage in Runaway Bay, Texas

Severe storm damage in Runaway Bay, Texas 

(KDFW)

A reunification center was established in Runaway Bay during the initial response, but it has since been decommissioned as families were reunited.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Wise County has established a Unified Command structure to coordinate leadership, emergency agencies and utility partners under a single operational framework. It is being led by Texas Task Force 2, whose expertise is critical in thoroughly clearing all impacted areas.

Overnight, severe storms hit Runaway Bay, Texas, leaving at least one person dead, injuring several others, and displacing 20 families. A disaster declaration has since been declared. 02:58

Watch: Deadly storms leave trail of destruction in Runaway Bay, Texas

Overnight, severe storms hit Runaway Bay, Texas, leaving at least one person dead, injuring several others, and displacing 20 families. A disaster declaration has since been declared.

Additional support from regional EMS, law enforcement, fire departments and the American Red Cross will remain engaged in operations throughout the day, officials said.

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