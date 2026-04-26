Millions at risk across Plains as large hail, possible intense tornadoes return to Kansas, Oklahoma

More than 30 million Americans are once again in the path of dangerous severe weather. Kicking off this afternoon and lasting into the evening, the central and southern Plains are expected to see large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, with the tornado threat increasing after dark.

Huge Hailstones exceeding two inches in diameter and strong EF-2+ tornadoes will all be possible.

Sunday severe threat outlook

(FOX Weather)



Parts of Kansas, Nebraska, and Missouri are under a Level 3 out of 5 severe storm threat, while a broader Level 2 risk extends into surrounding areas, including Oklahoma.

PHOTOS: VIOLENT TORNADO RATED AS EF-4 THAT TORE THROUGH ENID, OKLAHOMA, UNLEASHING DEVASTATING DAMAGE

This comes as 28 tornadoes have been confirmed across parts of the South and central U.S. since Thursday, including a monstrous EF-4 that tore through Enid, Oklahoma.

Significant damage was reported on the city’s southern side, particularly in Gray Ridge, where at least 40 homes were confirmed damaged on Friday.

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Across Texas, severe storms also caused widespread structural damage in multiple neighborhoods, leaving at least 20 families displaced, numerous injuries, and one confirmed fatality, Wise County Judge J.D. Clark said.

LEVEL 4/5 RISK: GIANT HAIL, STRONG TORNADOES TARGET PLAINS AGAIN AS DANGEROUS SEVERE STORMS FIRE UP

The first half of Sunday will likely be quiet across the Plains, with any leftover storms from Saturday weakening across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

However, later in the day, a few new storms with big hail and 60+ mph winds might pop up in Kansas and southern Nebraska.

Hail intensity outlook

(FOX Weather)



Storm coverage will increase during the evening as mid-level jet stream max moves over the region, increasing lift. By mid to late evening and into the overnight period, powerful storms will likely be ongoing somewhere in Kansas, southern Nebraska or western Missouri.

Strong tornadoes will be possible along with very large hail and over 60 mph wind gusts.

Down across Oklahoma, extreme atmospheric energy will build in the wake of Saturday's storms. However, a capping inversion will act as a lid and keep storms from forming for most of the day, before possibly eroding in the evening as low-level moisture increases.

NORTHEAST TO SEE SOGGY WEEKEND AS MUCH-NEEDED RAIN HELPS EASE DROUGHT CONDITIONS

That said, if the cap breaks and storms do form, these storms will likely initially pose a threat of damaging winds and massive hail larger than two inches. But as the evening transitions into the late-night hours, the risk becomes more serious as the storms begin to tap into the air at ground level.

Once these storms become surface-based, the potential for tornadoes may increase significantly, with the possibility of one or two strong tornadoes developing after dark, the FOX Forecast Center said.

SEE IT: DESTRUCTIVE TORNADOES RIP ACROSS NORTHERN OKLAHOMA, LEAVING WIDESPREAD DAMAGE IN THEIR PATH

Tornado intensity outlook

(FOX Weather)



Heavy downpours may trigger flash flooding across the region. Because of this, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk for portions of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Iowa, with Kansas City sitting in the bullseye.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK BREWING WITH POTENTIAL STRONG, LONG TRACK TORNADOES TARGETING MILLIONS IN MIDWEST

As we look ahead to Monday, a severe storm outbreak is likely across the Midwest and Mississippi Valley. All severe hazards are possible, including the potential for long-track, strong tornadoes—particularly if supercells can remain discrete.

However, as is common with multi-day events, Monday’s peak intensity will depend on how Sunday unfolds. If Sunday’s convection is less widespread than anticipated, richer moisture and greater instability could surge farther into the Mississippi Valley, potentially increasing the severe weather threat.

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Monday's severe weather threat outlook

(FOX Weather)



Stay with FOX Weather for continuing coverage of the latest developments on these storms.