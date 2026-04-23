Tornado Emergency causes devastating damage and injuries in Enid, Oklahoma

ENID, Okla. – A dangerous tornado tore through the city of Enid in north-central Oklahoma on Thursday night, triggering a massive response from first responders and rescue crews, who rushed to the scene to begin immediate recovery efforts.

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At 8:22 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Emergency for Southeast Enid as a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base.

Local officials confirmed damage on Enid’s southern side, especially noting the Grayridge area.

After the tornado swept through, officials reported residents trapped in homes and storm shelters.

Officials also reported multiple injuries in Enid, but the extent is unknown at this time.

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"Residents are strongly urged to stay away from the Grayridge area at this time. Keeping roadways clear is critical so emergency crews, utility teams, and heavy equipment can safely access affected locations as quickly as possible," the City of Enid said.

In the aftermath of the storm, FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier and the FOX Weather Beast Crew were positioned just outside Enid, where a steady stream of emergency crews moved into the city to support the immediate recovery effort.

"I saw a violent video of that active, violent stove-pipe tornado, and it was fairly stationary for a good bit. That tornado held on for as long as it could," Meier said.

Following the destructive tornado, another severe warned thunderstorm moved through the Enid area where the tornado had touched down hours earlier.

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"That makes it so much worse for first responders and for people to come in and do their job to help the impacted people on their long road to recovery," Meier said.

In the wake of the dangerous storm—and amid a prolonged stretch of severe weather expected to impact the Great Plains through the weekend—Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt shared a message of solidarity.

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"Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight’s tornado," Gov. Stitt wrote on X, "I have spoken with Enid’s local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs. My prayers are with everyone on Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding neighborhood, and I am asking God to bring healing and comfort in the days ahead."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.