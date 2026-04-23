Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Tornado Emergency causes devastating damage and injuries in Enid, Oklahoma

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Emergency for Southeast Enid as a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base.

By Kieran Sullivan
Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier is reporting from outside Enid, Oklahoma, where she is tracking severe weather just hours after a dangerous tornado tore through the area. Officials have confirmed reports of damaged homes and people trapped in the aftermath. 03:11

Live Coverage: Damage and Rescue Efforts Underway in Enid After Tornado

FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier is reporting from outside Enid, Oklahoma, where she is tracking severe weather just hours after a dangerous tornado tore through the area. Officials have confirmed reports of damaged homes and people trapped in the aftermath.

ENID, Okla. – A dangerous tornado tore through the city of Enid in north-central Oklahoma on Thursday night, triggering a massive response from first responders and rescue crews, who rushed to the scene to begin immediate recovery efforts.

WHAT IS A 'TORNADO EMERGENCY'?

At 8:22 p.m. CDT, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Emergency for Southeast Enid as a "confirmed large and destructive tornado" was located near Vance Air Force Base.

Overview of the tornado near Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday, April 23.

(FOX Weather  / FOX Weather)

Local officials confirmed damage on Enid’s southern side, especially noting the Grayridge area.

After the tornado swept through, officials reported residents trapped in homes and storm shelters.

Damaged structure near Enid, Oklahoma.

(KOKH)

Officials also reported multiple injuries in Enid, but the extent is unknown at this time.

RECORD HEAT FUELS SEVERE WEATHER IN NORTHEAST WITH DAMAGING WINDS, HAIL TARGETING MILLIONS ON THURSDAY

"Residents are strongly urged to stay away from the Grayridge area at this time. Keeping roadways clear is critical so emergency crews, utility teams, and heavy equipment can safely access affected locations as quickly as possible," the City of Enid said.

A violent tornado was reported in Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday evening. 

(Amanda Herrera  / FOX Weather)

In the aftermath of the storm, FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier and the FOX Weather Beast Crew were positioned just outside Enid, where a steady stream of emergency crews moved into the city to support the immediate recovery effort.

"I saw a violent video of that active, violent stove-pipe tornado, and it was fairly stationary for a good bit. That tornado held on for as long as it could," Meier said. 

A powerful tornado slammed Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday. Officials say there are reports of injuries and residents trapped in homes and shelters. 00:46

Watch: Large tornado forms over Enid, Oklahoma

A powerful tornado slammed Enid, Oklahoma on Thursday. Officials say there are reports of injuries and residents trapped in homes and shelters.

Following the destructive tornado, another severe warned thunderstorm moved through the Enid area where the tornado had touched down hours earlier.

WHERE IS TORNADO ALLEY? EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT THE AMERICAN TWISTER HOTBED

"That makes it so much worse for first responders and for people to come in and do their job to help the impacted people on their long road to recovery," Meier said.

In the aftermath of a destructive tornado, a severe thunderstorm—prompting an official warning—moved through Enid, Oklahoma.

(FOX Weather)

In the wake of the dangerous storm—and amid a prolonged stretch of severe weather expected to impact the Great Plains through the weekend—Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt shared a message of solidarity.

SEVERE WEATHER EXTENDS INTO THE WEEKEND AS MILLIONS BRACE FOR 'MARATHON' THREAT

"Please join me in praying for the Enid community, which has been severely impacted by tonight’s tornado," Gov. Stitt wrote on X, "I have spoken with Enid’s local leaders and will continue working with them as they assess the damage and identify needs. My prayers are with everyone on Vance Air Force Base and the surrounding neighborhood, and I am asking God to bring healing and comfort in the days ahead."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags
Loading...