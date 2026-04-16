Record heat fuels severe weather in Northeast with damaging winds, hail targeting millions on Thursday

Severe weather is set to continue on Thursday as record warmth grips the Northeast, creating conditions favorable for yet another round of damaging winds and large hail—even an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

NEXT STORM TARGETS MILLIONS ACROSS CENTRAL US WITH STRONG TORNADOES, 'MONSTER' HAIL FRIDAY

That moist and unstable air mass, combined with a fast-moving system, will trigger storms across parts of the Northeast extending further south into the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys.

Thursday's severe weather threats

(FOX Weather)



Some major cities in the threat zone include, Buffalo, Syracuse, and Albany, New York, as well as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It’s been an active week, with damaging winds, large hail, and multiple confirmed tornadoes reported across parts of the central U.S.

'TORNADO ON THE GROUND': FOX WEATHER STORM TRACKING TEAM INTERCEPTS TORNADO IN IOWA

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On Wednesday, some areas were pounded by hail as large as 2 to 4 inches in diameter, specifically across portions of Kansas, Missouri and Iowa.

Strong winds also roared from Texas to the Great Lakes, with some areas exceeding 65 mph.

'TORNADO ON THE GROUND': FOX WEATHER STORM TRACKING TEAM INTERCEPTS TORNADO IN IOWA

Numerous tornado warnings were also issued across the region, and as the National Weather Service conducts surveys, more information will become available.

But as of Thursday morning, there have been at least 16 confirmed tornadoes this week.

MICHIGAN DAM REACHES 'READY' STAGE, WATER CONTINUES TO RISE AS RESIDENTS ARE URGED TO PREPARE FOR EVACUATION

Today, the active trend continues as an area of low pressure will develop across lower Michigan and into upstate New York, while strong southwesterly winds will allow dew points to climb closer to 60 degrees.

And that very warm air fuels enough instability to spark storm development.

Across the Northeast, a Level 2 out of 5 severe storm risk is in place from western New York into southern Vermont.

Storms are expected to develop by early afternoon, bringing the potential for damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes are also possible.

The system will also allow beneficial rain to fall across drought-stricken areas of the Northeast, such as portions of New Hampshire and Maine, which remain under Severe Drought.

Through Friday, close to an inch of rain is possible across northern New England and New York, the FOX Forecast Center said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Meanwhile, farther south and west, a Level 1 out of 5 severe risk has been issued across the Ohio Valley and into the Tennesee River Valley.

It's across this region that storms will be more isolated, with a few reports of hail and wind possible.

Friday's severe storm threats

(FOX Weather)



Activity will ramp up again on Friday as energy builds with another disturbance moving into the central U.S.

MILLIONS ACROSS 1,000 MILES IN PATH OF STRONG TORNADO, 'MONSTER' HAIL THREAT WITH STORMS EXPECTED INTO WEEKEND

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates as these storms develop.