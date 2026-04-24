Northeast to see soggy weekend as much-needed rain helps ease drought conditions

Much-needed rain is set to drench the Northeast this weekend, bringing downpours for New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey, helping ease some of the drought conditions across some of the region.

As we move into the weekend, an area of low pressure will move across the southern Great Lakes and progress eastward toward the Northeast.

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Northeast rain overview

(FOX Weather)



A stationary front will extend from this low, acting as a focal point where rain and downpours will persist into Saturday afternoon, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

By late morning on Saturday, rain will push into western New York, eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey and linger there into the overnight hours, as the slow-moving front stalls and shifts East.

In addition to the rain, temperatures will run 10 to 15 degrees below average, making for a cooler weekend.

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Through Sunday, widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible across parts of the Northeast, including Buffalo, New York, Scranton, Pennsylvania and New York City.

For many cities along the Interstate 95 corridor, the rain will be very beneficial, helping to decrease rain deficits and ease moderate drought conditions for parts of the region.

New York City and Philadelphia are more than 4 inches below their average rainfall totals.

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Northeast rain forecast

(FOX Weather)



Rain will avoid New England for the most part, but the Mid-Atlantic could see some showers on Sunday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Coming out of the soggy and cool weekend, sunshine and warmer, more seasonable temperatures will return by Monday and Tuesday.