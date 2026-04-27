Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Caught on camera: Lightning strikes gas tank, triggering massive explosion in North Texas amid severe storms

Wind chimes can be heard clinking and swaying in the gusty wind, only to be cut off by a sharp boom and a flash that lit up the night sky with hues of red and orange.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
Watch and listen as intense lightning and thunder engulf Springtown, Texas—when a powerful strike hits a gas storage tank, triggering an explosion that lights up the Saturday night sky in vivid reds and oranges. You can even hear the loud boom the moment it ignites. 02:45

See it: Lightning ignites gas tank explosion in North Texas as severe weather rages

Watch and listen as intense lightning and thunder engulf Springtown, Texas—when a powerful strike hits a gas storage tank, triggering an explosion that lights up the Saturday night sky in vivid reds and oranges. You can even hear the loud boom the moment it ignites.

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — A jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera Saturday night as severe storms tore through North Texas. Intense lightning and thunder engulfed Springtown when a powerful strike hit a gas storage tank, triggering an explosion that lit up the night sky with hues of red and orange. 

SEE IT: DESTRUCTIVE STORMS SLAM TEXAS, LEAVING 2 DEAD AS SEVERE WEATHER SWEEPS REGION

In the must-see video, wind chimes can be heard clinking and swaying in the gusty wind when suddenly cut off by a sharp boom.

A powerful lightning strike ignites a gas tank explosion in Springtown, Texas, Saturday night, April 25.

A powerful lightning strike ignites a gas tank explosion in Springtown, Texas, Saturday night, April 25.

( Dylan Tremont via Storyful)

The explosion sparked shocked reactions from those nearby, including one person saying, "Oh my God."

Around 11:45 local time, rumors initially began circulating about a gas plant catching fire, but Springtown officials clarified the situation, stating: "There has not been any damage or fire reported at the gas plant on the north side of the city. There was a reported fire in the 800 block of North Avenue B at the beginning of the storm."

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The following morning, officials confirmed that a gas storage tank was struck by lightning.

A powerful lightning strike ignites a gas tank explosion in Springtown, Texas, Saturday night, April 25, sparking a large fire.

A powerful lightning strike ignites a gas tank explosion in Springtown, Texas, Saturday night, April 25, sparking a large fire.

They added that, with the continued concern about the topic and frequent calls they were receiving, "It was critical for the community to understand that there was no ongoing threat and this portion of the incident was isolated." 

LEVEL 4/5 THREAT ISSUED IN THE MIDWEST AS DANGEROUS SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK THREATENS MILLIONS

Overnight, officials were working to get crews deployed to address any medical needs and clear debris, ensuring first responders and essential services could navigate roads safely without interference from downed trees and power lines.

A powerful lightning strike ignites a gas tank explosion in Springtown, Texas, Saturday night, April 25, sparking a large fire.

A powerful lightning strike ignites a gas tank explosion in Springtown, Texas, Saturday night, April 25, sparking a large fire.

( Dylan Tremont via Storyful)

MUCH-NEEDED RAIN TARGETS THE SOUTH, YET WORST DROUGHT ZONES WILL MISS OUT

Video from the scene shows large flames scorching the land around the explosion in North Texas.

Tags
Loading...