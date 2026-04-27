Caught on camera: Lightning strikes gas tank, triggering massive explosion in North Texas amid severe storms

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — A jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera Saturday night as severe storms tore through North Texas. Intense lightning and thunder engulfed Springtown when a powerful strike hit a gas storage tank, triggering an explosion that lit up the night sky with hues of red and orange.

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In the must-see video, wind chimes can be heard clinking and swaying in the gusty wind when suddenly cut off by a sharp boom.

The explosion sparked shocked reactions from those nearby, including one person saying, "Oh my God."

Around 11:45 local time, rumors initially began circulating about a gas plant catching fire, but Springtown officials clarified the situation, stating: "There has not been any damage or fire reported at the gas plant on the north side of the city. There was a reported fire in the 800 block of North Avenue B at the beginning of the storm."

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The following morning, officials confirmed that a gas storage tank was struck by lightning.

They added that, with the continued concern about the topic and frequent calls they were receiving, "It was critical for the community to understand that there was no ongoing threat and this portion of the incident was isolated."

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Overnight, officials were working to get crews deployed to address any medical needs and clear debris, ensuring first responders and essential services could navigate roads safely without interference from downed trees and power lines.

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Video from the scene shows large flames scorching the land around the explosion in North Texas.