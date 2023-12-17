East Coast storm packs threats of flooding, high winds, severe weather that could disrupt early holiday travel

NEW YORK – After slamming Florida with tropical-storm-like conditions on Saturday, a powerful storm system will continue to slide up the East Coast on Sunday and Monday, packing threats of flooding, high winds and severe weather that could disrupt pre-Christmas travel for millions in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Where is the East Coast storm now?

Heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding were impacting parts of the mid-Atlantic and Southeast from Virginia to the Atlantic coast of Florida on Sunday afternoon. The storm will track north up the East Coast throughout Sunday and into Monday.

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

According to the National Weather Service office in Charleston, South Carolina, dangerous flash flooding and coastal flooding were ongoing across much of Charleston County, including downtown Charleston, late Sunday morning.

Tides in Charleston Harbor reached 9.23 feet (mean lower low water) just before noon Sunday, which was the highest tide on record not associated with a tropical cyclone, the NWS noted.

What is the timing of the East Coast storm?

On Sunday, heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding will spread north up the East Coast throughout the day, reaching the mid-Atlantic on Sunday afternoon and the Northeast by Sunday evening.

The forecast for Sunday evening, Dec. 17, 2023.

Rain and high winds will continue Monday across the Northeast and New England. In interior sections of the Northeast, Great Lakes and Appalachians, the rain could change over to a period of accumulating snow.

The forecast for Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Where is the heaviest rain expected in the Northeast and Southeast?

The National Weather Service has issued Flood Watches through Monday for more than 60 million people in the eastern U.S.

Flood Watches are in effect for the Northeast through Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

A widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is predicted to fall from the Northeast and New England through the mid-Atlantic and the eastern Carolinas.

Localized rainfall totals between 4 and 6 inches are possible in some locations, particularly near the coast.

The heavy rain will likely trigger areas of flash flooding.

The rainfall forecast through Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

How strong will the winds be along the East Coast?

A High Wind Warning is posted Sunday from 3 p.m. to midnight for parts of far eastern North Carolina and the Outer Banks, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. Winds this strong could blow down trees and power lines, leading to numerous power outages.

Wind Advisories are posted from later Sunday into Monday for other portions of the Southeast and southern Appalachians, where winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

Wind alerts are in effect for parts of the Southeast.

A High Wind Warning is also posted for Monday in parts of coastal New England and Long Island, where wind gusts up to 60 mph are expected. These strong gusts could knock down trees and power lines, leading to scattered power outages.

New York City is included in a Wind Advisory that is in effect for Monday along other parts of the Northeast and New England coasts, where gusts between 45 and 55 mph are predicted. Some tree limbs could be blown down in these areas, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Unsecured holiday decorations will also be blown around in these gusty winds, so be sure to secure them or bring them indoors until the winds subside.

Wind alerts are in effect for parts of the Northeast.

Where are coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion expected?

Strong onshore winds will create the potential for coastal flooding, high surf and beach erosion along much of the Eastern Seaboard through Monday.

As of Sunday, Coastal Flood Watches, Warnings and Advisories extended from Florida all the way to Maine.

Coastal flood alerts are in effect along the Northeast coast.

At least moderate coastal flooding is possible at high tide from South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina to the Chesapeake and Delaware bays.

Charleston, South Carolina, is one city that faces the threat of major coastal flooding on Sunday.

Coastal flood alerts are in effect along the Southeast coast.

Where are severe storms expected on Sunday and Sunday night?

While a widespread severe weather outbreak is not expected, isolated damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two are possible through Sunday night along the coastal Carolinas.

