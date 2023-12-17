Charleston sees near-record coastal flooding as Flash Flood Emergency issued near Myrtle Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A Flash Flood Emergency parts of South Carolina on Sunday as a powerful storm system working its way up the East Coast combined with the high tide to create near-recording flooding and problems throughout Charleston.

Officials are urging motorists to stay off roadways as flash flooding and coastal flooding are happening across Charleston County, including downtown Charleston.

Police have closed several roads in downtown Charleston due to the floodwaters inundating streets.

The National Weather Service office in Charleston said the tide in the Charleston Harbor peaked at 9.86 feet (mean lower low water) just before noon local time. Not only is that the highest tide on record not associated with a tropical cyclone, but it's topped only by Hurricane Hugo in 1989, an unnamed hurricane in 1940 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Georgetown and Pawleys Island, South Carolina, due to life-threatening conditions existing. Police from the town of Pawleys Island say that conditions in their part of the state aren't much better as strong winds and heavy rain are inundating the causeway.

The rain and strong winds are part of a powerful storm system working its way up the East Coast.

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

After slamming Florida on Saturday, the system continues to make its way up the East Coast, prompting Flood Warnings and severe weather alerts.

The system will continue to pack high winds, coastal flooding and severe weather as it continues up the East Coast through midweek.